Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WisDOT starts $4 million highway project in Kenosha County

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Home>Construction>

WisDOT starts $4 million highway project in Kenosha County

The Wisconsin Highway 50 bridge over the Fox River in Kenosha County. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

WisDOT starts $4 million highway project in Kenosha County

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Listen to this article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Thursday announced construction will start at Wisconsin Highway 50 in the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4 million contract for a multi-year reconstruction project on WIS 50 from County W to the Wisconsin Central Railroad, east of 317th Avenue, WisDOT officials said. Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. is the primary contractor and will start work on Monday, Oct. 30, officials added.

Crews will raise around 0.25 miles of roadway by 2.5 feet to address flooding at the Fox River during heavy rain, according to the project webpage. The project also calls for deck repair and girder painting of bridges over the Wisconsin Central Railroad, and riverbank stabilization at Fox River bridges.

No changes to the number of lanes are proposed, according to WisDOT officials.

In 2023, construction crews will host single lane closures during work on traffic crossovers. Work will pause for winter once crossovers are constructed.

WisDOT anticipates construction to start again in 2024 and wrap up in late summer 2024 with some room for weather. Next year, WIS 50 will remain open to bidirectional traffic in single lanes.

The project has been in planning since at least 2020, starting with virtual public involvement meetings.

Related Content

West Allis Plan Commission gives thumbs up to Mandel Group’s 51-unit apartment proposal

Mandel Group's latest proposal will be located next to the existing SoNa Lofts, joining a wave of multifamily [...]

October 27, 2023

Strike on Great Lakes shipping artery impacting steel, salt for roads

A strike has shut down all shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway, interrupting exports of grain and other goods [...]

October 26, 2023

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

A Milwaukee commission approved plans for a high rise apartment building proposed by developer New Land Enterp[...]

October 26, 2023
Wisconsin biennial budget

Wisconsin State Building Commission OKs $388.7 million in projects

The Wisconsin State Building Commission greenlit $388.7 million in educational and state department projects.

October 26, 2023
American Family Field Rebovations

Republicans float changes to win approval for funding Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs

Wisconsin Republicans floated changes Wednesday to a funding proposal for Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs in[...]

October 25, 2023

NAMC-WI responds to WisDOT disadvantaged business report

WisDOT published a study on its progress with a disadvantaged business enterprise program, however the state's[...]

October 25, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles