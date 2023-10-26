WisDOT starts $4 million highway project in Kenosha County

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Thursday announced construction will start at Wisconsin Highway 50 in the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4 million contract for a multi-year reconstruction project on WIS 50 from County W to the Wisconsin Central Railroad, east of 317th Avenue, WisDOT officials said. Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. is the primary contractor and will start work on Monday, Oct. 30, officials added.

Crews will raise around 0.25 miles of roadway by 2.5 feet to address flooding at the Fox River during heavy rain, according to the project webpage. The project also calls for deck repair and girder painting of bridges over the Wisconsin Central Railroad, and riverbank stabilization at Fox River bridges.

No changes to the number of lanes are proposed, according to WisDOT officials.

In 2023, construction crews will host single lane closures during work on traffic crossovers. Work will pause for winter once crossovers are constructed.

WisDOT anticipates construction to start again in 2024 and wrap up in late summer 2024 with some room for weather. Next year, WIS 50 will remain open to bidirectional traffic in single lanes.

The project has been in planning since at least 2020, starting with virtual public involvement meetings.