By: Ethan Duran//October 30, 2023//

Jeffrey Shoaf, left, and Stephen A. Sandherr. (Photo courtesy of the Associated General Contractors of America)

Stephen E. Sandherr, the CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), on Monday announced he will retire in spring of 2024 after serving in commercial construction leadership for nearly 30 years. The association’s chief operating officer, Jeffrey Shoaf, will step in as the next CEO.

Sandherr has been CEO of the association of the commercial construction industry for 27 years and served it for 37 years in different capacities, AGC officials said. His retirement will be effective March 31, 2024.

AGC National President Lester Snyder, who also serves as executive vice president of Brightline West in Las Vegas, shared a farewell message.

“While we support Steve moving on to the next phase of his life, our members are grateful for his strong leadership for more than a quarter of a century. He has built a fantastic team at AGC, elevated our advocacy efforts and committed the organization to address all issues affecting the construction industry,” Snyder added.

“I am grateful to have retained the confidence of AGC’s officers and Board for these many years,” Sandherr said in a statement. “I am also fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with smart and talented colleagues to advance AGC’s mission throughout my career.”

The association selection committee named Shoaf the new CEO, and he brings nearly 30 years of experience to the new position, officials said. Shoaf served as COO since 2017 and joined AGC in 1994, officials added.

Shoaf graduated from James Madison University in Virginia, officials said. Before joining the AGC, he was a staff member for the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Shoaf oversaw AGC government relation activities before his promotion.

“This is a great honor for me and a heady responsibility. Steve has enhanced AGC’s stature within the construction industry with key decision makers for more than 30 years,” Shoaf said in a statement. “We will continue to utilize that stature and the skilled people who work here to innovate and advocate for the industry.”

The selection committee is made up of seven former AGC presidents. Dan Fordice, the 2022 president, is the chair and serves as vice president of Fordice Construction in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

“Our selection committee viewed our responsibility to choose a new CEO who would maintain AGC’s status as ‘The Construction Association’ while protecting the staff culture that has contributed to many successes. Jeff’s background, experience and dedication to our mission made him the right choice for the job,” Fordice said in a statement.

AGC has 80 chapters and over 27,000 member firms, according to officials.

