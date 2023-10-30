Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee officials on Monday announced the completion of a raised crosswalk in the Bay View neighborhood. This was the first of an expected 20 crosswalk projects at public schools across the city with funding from the federal government.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic spoke at a news conference outside the Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts and emphasized the need for more pedestrian accommodations as part of an initiative to address reckless driving.

“We need as much help as we can get from drivers and pedestrians,” said Dimitrijevic, who represents the 14th district. “Please slow down.”

Gov. Tony Evers allocated $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Milwaukee for reckless driving projects, city officials said. Around $1.5 million will be used for a city-led initiative to cover the cost of 20 paving projects at public schools across the city.

The city contracted Milwaukee General Construction Company for $200,000 to pave raised crosswalks at Milwaukee Parkside School and two other Milwaukee Public Schools, according to city engineer Kevin Muhs. Having a crosswalk raised a few inches gave more exposure for pedestrians and reduced the risk of them being struck, he added.

The other two schools contracted to receive pedestrian accommodations were Forest Home Avenue School and Hayes Bilingual School, MPS officials said.

The city will review a list of up to 35 priority schools for the remaining paving contracts, Muhs said. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works expects to bid out the projects in the spring and have them completed by the end of summer 2024 before classes start again.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at the news conference changing the city’s physical environment was part of a three-pronged approach to addressing traffic crashes. “Enforcement, physical change and driver education are all part of the mix,” he added.

The city opted for a speed table over speed bumps to avoid disrupting bus traffic, Muhs explained. The speed table is raised up to 6 inches and is up to Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards, he added.

In 2022, Milwaukee police arrested a woman accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car and leading a pursuit through Humboldt Park, according to multiple reports.