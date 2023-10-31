Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//October 31, 2023//

The new industrial building in Cudahy.

ADDRESS: 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Cudahy

SIZE: 105,000 square feet

COST: $10 million

START MONTH: March 2023

COMPLETION: November 2023

OWNER: Cudahy WI Industrial, LLC

DEVELOPER: HSA Commercial

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: MSI General, Nashotah

LEAD ARCHITECT: MSI General

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Lucas Milhaupt, Inc., a subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings, will move into a new facility a mile north of its current Cudahy location. The 105,000-square-foot industrial facility will help the company maximize support to its customers and optimize manufacturing operations. MSI General designed and build tenant improvements for the company’s space. Chicago-based HSA Commercial developed the project, which was in planning since at least 2020.

The building, develope HSA Commercial based in Chicago, had been in planning since at least 2020.

“The space enables us to streamline production for shorter lead times and on-time delivery. We are very proud of our 81-year history in this area and our ties to the people here. This new facility is an affirmation of our commitment to U.S. manufacturing in Wisconsin and our continued support of the Cudahy community. This new space is designed to provide best-in-class facilities for our employees and enhance cross-functional collaboration even further,” said John Ashe, president and CEO of the company.

