ADDRESS: 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Cudahy
SIZE: 105,000 square feet
COST: $10 million
START MONTH: March 2023
COMPLETION: November 2023
OWNER: Cudahy WI Industrial, LLC
DEVELOPER: HSA Commercial
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: MSI General, Nashotah
LEAD ARCHITECT: MSI General
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Lucas Milhaupt, Inc., a subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings, will move into a new facility a mile north of its current Cudahy location. The 105,000-square-foot industrial facility will help the company maximize support to its customers and optimize manufacturing operations. MSI General designed and build tenant improvements for the company’s space. Chicago-based HSA Commercial developed the project, which was in planning since at least 2020.
“The space enables us to streamline production for shorter lead times and on-time delivery. We are very proud of our 81-year history in this area and our ties to the people here. This new facility is an affirmation of our commitment to U.S. manufacturing in Wisconsin and our continued support of the Cudahy community. This new space is designed to provide best-in-class facilities for our employees and enhance cross-functional collaboration even further,” said John Ashe, president and CEO of the company.