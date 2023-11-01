Listen to this article Listen to this article

As many states vote to legalize the use of marijuana or hemp for either industrial, medical or recreation use, a new process has developed into a thriving industry that could present dangers if strict electrical compliance is not properly applied.

As of today, only four states have not adopted some sort of legal use of marijuana, commonly called “pot.” Everything seems to contain some form of CBD or THC to help heal this and cure that. Some states have accepted the use of “pot” and its biproducts as a “cash cow” generating additional state tax revenue. According to one trade publication the “weed” industry has sold over $20 billion of product in 2022 alone. In the 2020 cycle of the NEC, we saw the introduction of Part XVI in Article 410 covering wiring methods and equipment for horticulture lighting. In the 2023 National Electric Code, Article 512, Cannabis Oil Extraction Using Flammable Materials, was introduced to help guide electrical installations, identify hazardous (classified) areas, and minimize the potential for an explosion. Can you see a trend?

Extraction of the chemical compounds CBD, THC or one of the other 113 cannabinoids can be processed by one of two methods — one is through a non-solvent method and the other, using a solvent method. The solvent method seems to produce higher yields of the desired chemicals. But with solvent extracting comes hazards due to the use of flammables like butane, ethanol, and hexene. Other, less volatile solvent processes use CO₂, vegetable oils such as coconut and olive oils with less likelihood of ignition. Non-solvent processes are ice water extraction, hand pressing, screening and rosin pressing. Non solvent methods are not classified areas and can mostly be ignored as a dangerous process.

The use of flammable solvent-based chemicals have pushed the need to offer guidance in electrical installations when processing the THC. Commercial and private entities are becoming more popular and so have the accidents that had resulted from the explosions of solvents while making CBD or THC. The costs of property and human life have been high. Hundreds of commercial and private based operations have resulted in huge explosions in the past few years.

The product itself is relatively safe during the growing, harvesting, drying and curing of the hemp and marijuana. To obtain higher quantities of THC, solvent-based extraction is preferred. The Code has developed some basic guidelines and requirements for identifying classified locations and the wiring methods required for compliance.

General compliance with Articles 500 and 501 of the NEC as well as, NFPA publications 30, (Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code), NFPA 33 (Standard for Spray Application Using Flammable or Combustible Materials) and NFPA 497 (Recommended Practice for the Classification of Flammable Liquids Gases or Vapors in Chemical Process Areas) would also be good references for additional information that is applicable for the installation.

When area classification is required the electrician and inspector must refer to engineers, owners, equipment manufactures and insurance companies for that information. But 512.3 can provide some general guidance when the type of equipment and solvent is known. Similar to Articles 513, 514, 515, and 516, diagrams with area classifications and distances are given for when the equipment and types of flammables are known. Classified areas can also be determined when you know if the equipment releases flammable gases or not or if you provide wiring for extraction in a booth or open extraction equipment. The best way to comply with the hazardous (classified) requirements is to design an area where any electrical wiring is located outside of that area, if possible.

Section 512.10 states “all wiring installed or operated within any of the hazardous (classified) locations defined in 512.3 must comply with the requirements of Part II of Article 501 or 505.15, as applicable, for the division or zone location in which it is installed.”

Section 512.20 requires installations of cannabis oil equipment and systems to be in a distinct room or area located at a commercial or industrial facility and identifies equipment required for preparation and equipment used for the extraction. Preparation includes trimming, deseeding, drying, and curing and the equipment to be listed for this location. Equipment, where flammable solvents are used, must also be listed for the locations where extraction takes place.

Paint booths are often being used in the extraction process which do not have a classification or listing while used for this specific purpose yet.

The illegal use of marijuana has been around for decades or more, the controversial benefits are still being explored and developed. This column just scratches the surface and is intended to bring awareness. This information shows that, even if the 2020 or 2023 NEC is not adopted in your area, guidance can still be extracted and implemented to prevent a catastrophic explosion causing destruction of property and possibly the injury or death of a person. As new technology and equipment make extraction easier and in larger quantities, there must be an awareness of any new and potential dangers. Private in-house extraction can be very dangerous. Now that the “Genie has been let out of the bottle” the cannabis oil industry needs to be regulated to help protect the people while extracting this oil. Expect more information and additional requirements to come with the next edition of the NEC.

If you are installing electric power or inspecting one of these types of occupancies, seek guidance and do not attempt it alone. There is more technical and safety information available today to minimize the hazards of an electrical spark igniting another cannabis oil extraction business and compliance will save a life or two.