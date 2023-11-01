Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kahler Slater hires Kasznia as principal and workplace practice leader

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 1, 2023//

Lorraine Kasznia

Lorraine Kasznia has joined Kahler Slater as a principal and workplace practice leader.

Based in Chicago, Kasznia will lead the firm’s workplace market, leveraging over 25 years of design, management and academic experience.

Previously, Kasznia was a director and architect with Eastlake Studio and worked on notable projects, including the headquarters for the Chicago Tribune and for Showpad, as well as multiple projects at The Mart, Chicago. She also served as an adjunct architecture instructor for the College of DuPage and Triton College.

Kasznia is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Chicago, serving as the Scholarship Committee co-chair.

