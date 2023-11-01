Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//November 1, 2023//

Volunteers rebuild a porch at the Block Build MKE event in August 2023. Revitalize Milwaukee is searching for a neighborhood group to work with to host the next Block Build, and the neighborhood group will be involved in outreach and planning. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Revitalize Milwaukee, a nonprofit that repairs repair city homes with local construction partners, is looking for a co-host to build in their neighborhood for the next Block Build MKE in 2024.

“Every year, Revitalize Milwaukee (RM) selects a neighborhood to be the focus of their Block Build MKE event in August,” nonprofit officials said in a statement. “This year, RM is seeking interested neighborhood representatives to interview for a chance to bring Block Build MKE 2024 on August 24, 2024, to their neighborhood. This collaboration will provide powerful and proactive planning to improve the quality of life for neighborhood residents.”

Officials noted they weren’t requesting individuals to apply for home repairs but were looking for groups interested in co-hosting the event and taking part in eight months of planning for their neighborhood.

The nonprofit provides free home repairs to low-income homeowners, officials said. Block Build is an annual event where around 20 homes receive repairs in one weekend, officials added.

Neighborhood representatives who want to submit video applications must email [email protected] by Nov. 13. RM will host a virtual Q&A on Monday.

The deadline for video application submissions is Nov. 20, and interviews will take place the following day. RM officials said they will choose a neighborhood on Dec. 1.

RM’s ideal candidate neighborhood will have 20-30 homes within a six-block area eligible for repairs, ample parking around the selected area, high community engagement by local businesses and neighbors and a group of four to six neighborhood representatives who will help with planning and outreach in January 2024, officials noted.

In August, volunteers fixed around 18 homes in the Muskego Way neighborhood in Milwaukee. Volunteers rebuilt porches, updated plumbing and electrical systems, performed shower conversations, modified handrails and grab bars for accessibility, painted and performed landscaping services.

RM also worked with local business to accomplish their goal; this summer’s Block Build sponsors included Home Depot, Milwaukee Tools, Northwestern Mutual, Findorff, Berghammer Construction Corporation, Bob Anderson Builders and Zimmerman Architectural Studios.

Since 2000, RM completed critical repairs on more than 3,640 homes with 33,000 hours of volunteer time, officials said. More than $24 million has been invested in Milwaukee-area housing in RM’s time, officials added.

