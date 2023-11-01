Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Thomsen joins JT Engineering as director of strategic growth

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 1, 2023//

Stephanie Thomsen

JT Engineering has hired Stephanie Thomsen as its director of strategic growth in its Madison office.

Thomsen, an 18-year industry veteran, will be instrumental in shaping JT’s expansion strategies, exploring new market opportunities and enhancing the firm’s service offerings to existing clients.

Thomsen launched her career serving as a municipal and transportation engineer, primarily focusing on critical infrastructure projects for municipalities and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In 2019, she took a role as director of Business Development for a leading infrastructure and construction group.

Thomsen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Environmental Engineering. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin and Illinois and an Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure Envision™ Sustainability Professional.

