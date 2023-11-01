Thomsen joins JT Engineering as director of strategic growth

Listen to this article Listen to this article

JT Engineering has hired Stephanie Thomsen as its director of strategic growth in its Madison office.

Thomsen, an 18-year industry veteran, will be instrumental in shaping JT’s expansion strategies, exploring new market opportunities and enhancing the firm’s service offerings to existing clients.

Thomsen launched her career serving as a municipal and transportation engineer, primarily focusing on critical infrastructure projects for municipalities and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In 2019, she took a role as director of Business Development for a leading infrastructure and construction group.

Thomsen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Environmental Engineering. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin and Illinois and an Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure Envision™ Sustainability Professional.