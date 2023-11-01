Listen to this article Listen to this article

Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services will help the city of Waukesha oversee construction of a memorial park to honor those who died in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

“Most of what we do is for the benefit of the community. We try to make an impact for the folks who end up using the buildings we built,” said Craig Jorgenson, president and CEO of VJS Construction.

The company will help oversee construction of the Parade Memorial at Grede Park and offer some services for no cost, according to city officials. The city will build two memorials recognizing the tragedy in 2021, where six people died after a man drove an SUV through the annual downtown Christmas parade. A year later, a jury convicted him of killing six people.

In January 2022, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly established the Parade Memorial Commission, which picked Waukesha-based Thrive Architects to design a memorial at the north end of Grede Park, visible from St. Paul and Wisconsin avenues. Carmen De La Paz will design a separate memorial at Main Street, near Broadway and Grand Avenue.

The Grede Park memorial will have six concrete ribbons that form a heart sculpture, walking paths, a garden, benches and lights. Each of the six ribbons has a memorial for the six people who were killed in 2021, said Jeremy Bartlett, the principal owner of Thrive Architects.

“We’ve been working on it diligently since last year. Prior to that, it was a design competition open to the public, and we were proud to be selected for it. We’ve had good support from the public, and there’s continual donations coming in,” Bartlett said.

The project will have different categories, including concrete, excavation, plumbing, landscaping and more, Jorgenson explained.

“The biggest thing is we’re going to manage it and oversee everything and do that without charging the city or the entity behind it,” Jorgenson said, noting some company concrete tradesmen will work for no cost to the city.

Jorgenson, whose father Gary moved the company to Waukesha in the early 1980s, said he spontaneously called Thrive Architects after he saw the initial designs.

“I didn’t know anybody over at Thrive, but I said why I had some interest and asked what we can do to help,” Jorgenson added, noting he also spoke to Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Mayor Shawn Reilly.

The company’s employees also have some personal connections to the tragedy two years ago. The granddaughter of one of VJS’ former bookkeepers was a member of a youth dance team that was struck. Another employee’s mother was friends with a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who was killed. Other employees had kids who played in the same baseball league as Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old who died at the parade.

The city is looking for more contractors willing to work on the project with in-kind donations. The work includes concrete sidewalks, stairs, retaining walls, railings, electrical work, earth work, brick paving, landscaping and site utilities.

Waukesha’s parade memorial fundraising goal was $1.5 million, which VJS has also donated to, according to city officials. The downtown memorial will be dedicated on Nov. 21. The city plans to dedicate the Grede Park Memorial in November 2024.