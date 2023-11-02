Listen to this article Listen to this article

High schoolers from the Milwaukee area connected with dozens of unions, general contractors and subcontractors at Building Advantage’s annual Construction Career Fair at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

Local leaders Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke at the event and shared support for union construction trades in front of thousands of youths and construction professionals.

“The union construction trades can always benefit you, because it can help you make money,” Crowley said at the event. He said his father, who was a master electrician, would joke with him that he would make more money than he does now by completing an apprenticeship. Crowley agreed.

More than 1,000 high school students from 35 different high schools participated in what is believed to be the largest youth construction career fair ever in Wisconsin. The prospective future generation of workers interacted with local unions such as Operating Engineers Local 139 and Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 18, and contractors such as Findorff and Michels Corp.

Addressing the skills gap a priority as Milwaukee grows

Connecting youth to the trades is important because more new hands are needed to aid construction projects, such as The Couture skyscraper on the lakefront, and also to remediate lead pipes in Milwaukee’s underserved neighborhoods, Johnson said.

“There are some really big projects going on in this city. A few years ago, this was the big project,” Johnson added, pointing out the Fiserv Forum to a group of high school students. “To make this happen, we need talented people in the construction trades.”

The rest of the city gets ancillary support from Milwaukee workers participating in projects such as the Northwestern Mutual renovation, with help from programs such as the Residence Preference Program, Johnson said.

“We’re going to need a future workforce as people start to retire. I also want more growth and development, remediate lead lines and new entertainment centers,” he added. Exposing youth from challenged neighborhoods to good-paying jobs helped them combat poverty and uplift their community, the mayor noted.

Jose Luevano, the apprenticeship coordinator at WRTP | Big Step, which was heavily involved in Thursday’s fair, extended a hand to youth who were attending.

“This is all here for you, whether you want a construction career or not. We’re here to show you that this is an option,” he added.

Chris Mambu-Rasch, executive director of Building Advantage, said this was the organization’s second event but attendance has multiplied since its inception. This year there were more than 1,000 students, a step up from several hundred a few years ago.

Students use tools to create, learn how to build future careers

In the halls of Fiserv Forum, teens tried out different activities such as bricklaying, carpentry and concrete foundation work. Some walked away with toolboxes and crates created with their own handy work.

“This was fun and interesting, there’s something here for everybody. Different activities require different ways of thinking,” said Da’marion, a 16-year-old student who goes to Bradley Tech High School. He and his friends used a nail gun to put together wooden boxes at a VJS Construction Services booth.

Abduulaziz Hussein, a 16-year-old Riverside University High School student, said his favorite hands-on activity was laying tiles on a wall. He said he was interested in trades school, but wasn’t sure where to go yet.

“Some people go back to college, or they get an apprenticeship and become debt free. It can also pay for college,” said Danyel, a 17-year-old attending Bradley Tech.