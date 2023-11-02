Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Council on State Governments honors state DSPS secretary

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 2, 2023//

Dan Hereth

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary-designee Dan Hereth learned Wednesday he had recorded a first for Wisconsin.

The Council of State Governments (CSG) announced the 2023 recipients of its 20 Under 40 Award, which included Hereth. Each year, CSG recognizes 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed leaders from across the United States who exemplify strong leadership and a passion for public service.

Hereth has spent his career in public service. He served as the deputy district director for Congresswoman Gwen Moore from 2008-2018, after which he joined DSPS as assistant deputy secretary. In August 2022, Gov. Tony Evers promoted Hereth, appointing him to lead the department.

Hereth’s tenure at DSPS has been defined by focused investments in the people, processes and tools necessary to do improve DSPS’ work while maintaining the department’s commitment to public safety. He used ARPA funding dedicated by Evers to invest in people and technology, drastically lowering license application review times in the state. Reviews of new application materials by DSPS, previously measured in months and weeks, are currently averaging 2-5 calendar days. In August, the department began publicly sharing licensing performance data on its dashboards, Occupational Licensing: By the Numbers.

Hereth has also overseen a major improvement in plan review times at the department. Plan review times were taking 14-22 days in September, depending on project type. As recently as 2017-18, plan review times consistently took 12-16 weeks.

20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients are selected from a competitive pool of applicants. Those nominated should have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following areas:

  • Ability to engage officials across party, departments, branch and/or state lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good for their state/territory;
  • provide exceptional leadership to a state project, committee, chamber, commission or special group; and
  • serve as a champion of change and seek to enhance the lives of all constituents within a specific policy area.

CSG will honor award recipients at the 2023 CSG National Conference in December in Raleigh, North Carolina. Learn more about the CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award, and this year’s recipients, by visiting web.csg.org/20-40.

