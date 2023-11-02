Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee County breaks ground on highway maintenance facility

By: Ethan Duran//November 2, 2023//

Milwaukee County breaks ground on highway maintenance facility

Rendering courtesy of Barrientos Design and Consulting

Project partners from Milwaukee County, VJS Construction Services and Oxeland Group broke ground on the North Shop Highway Maintenance Facility facility that will serve the north region of the city and county.

The 50,578-square-foot facility, located at 6270 N. Hopkins Street, was budgeted at $15 million and will be completed in early 2025, according to county officials.

The previous building didn’t have a women’s bathroom and was over 100 years old, county officials explained. But the new facility will have modern HVAC systems, high-efficiency lighting and other devices to reduce costs and its carbon footprint.

Having a new facility translates to more effective transportation services for people in north Milwaukee, said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Crews providing construction maintenance and services such as plowing snow will be able to depart easier. The new facility also cuts the cost of maintaining the old one, he added.

“Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is doing excellent work. This will build morale for them,” Crowley noted.

The project was on the books for at least 18 years, said Donna Brown-Martin, the MCDOT director. Crews will also pave parking spaces on a lot south of the parcel for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) events.

Milwaukee-based Barrientos Design and Consulting provided architectural services for the project. Norman Barrientos, principal and owner of the firm, said the high-performing garage was in its final design phase for three years.

Construction also comes with a workforce goal for Milwaukee, said Jake Jorgenson, the a partner at VJS Construction Services. Of the workforce needed for construction, 50% of workers will be Milwaukee County residents, he added.

The lot the future facility will occupy was used as parking space for Little League games at nearby Schoeneker Park, explained Eduardo Santiago, the highway director for MCDOT. When crews pave a parking lot to the south of the parcel, it will be shared by county employees, the North Central Little League and the DNR.

“We want less hard infrastructure that is underutilized, and we want new assets that are used more,” Santiago explained. The project is entirely funded by the county.

Project officials, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, shovel dirt for the groundbreaking of a highway maintenance facility for Milwaukee County. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction and West Bend-based Oxeland Group will manage construction. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

