Illinois-based McShane Construction Company officials on Wednesday announced the completion of a 172-unit affordable housing complex in Sun Prairie. The company worked on behalf of Minnesota-based developer Roers Companies.

Known as The Wildwood at Main, the project consisted of two three-story wood frame buildings at 150 Schneider Road, officials said. The buildings were constructed on top of a heated underground parking garage. The exterior is made of white utility brick, Hardie panel facades and large windows to provide abundant natural lighting inside.

Units offered are one- to three-bedroom floorplans, officials added. Amenities included were a club room, fitness center, yoga studio and storage lockers. The heated underground parking has 209 parking spaces, officials noted.

Alison Gorham, director of the Wisconsin market at McShane, said the company was proud to deliver the apartments.

“We are proud to deliver 172 affordable apartments for the Sun Prairie community. It was a privilege to work with Roers Companies to bring their vision for high-quality affordable housing to life,” Gorham added.

Milwaukee-based Korb + Associates provided architectural services for The Wildwood.

Dane County and the Madison area have been a hotbed for affordable housing partnerships and construction; In October, the county announced it will award $10.8 million to developers to kick off eight separate housing projects for people making less than the area median income.

Depending on applications for tax benefits, those projects have the potential to create 450 affordable housing units in the Madison area.

In the city of Madison, Illinois developer Core Spaces proposed the Johnson and Bassett and the oLiv projects for student housing. The latter will have a rooftop green space and solar panels. Developers said the Johnson and Bassett project will have around 230 units.

A redevelopment of St. John’s Lutheran Church just outside the Wisconsin Capitol is expected to break ground in 2024. That project will have 10 stories and 130 units.