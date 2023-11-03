Listen to this article Listen to this article

In response to devolving conditions in Wisconsin prisons, a group of legislators wrote a 17-bill package to modify jails and prisons across the state.

State Representatives Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy, both representing Milwaukee, on Thursday announced legislation addressing issues with hygiene, labor, transportation for inmates and modifications to current corrections facilities, like updated HVAC systems and windows for acceptable temperatures and to those incarcerated see outside.

The first facility modification bill would provide an appropriation for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) to update HVAC systems to meet temperature requirements for inmate housing units by May 1, 2023. The DOC must also prepare a report with a prioritization schedule of facility modifications to meet the bill’s deadlines. This requirement would be extended to county jails in 2028, according to a bill explainer.

The second bill requires each person incarcerated to be able to see outside the facility for three hours each day. If passed, corrections facilities would be ordered to install transparent windows in cells with exterior walls where it’s structurally possible, the explainer added.

The final bill requires three hours of outdoor time for each inmate housed in a state or county correctional institution. The requirement doesn’t apply to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility until January 1, 2026. If the measure goes into effect, the rule will apply to inmates at MSDF after 91 days of confinement.

Bill authors included Madison and Clancy, State Representatives Jodi Emerson, Samba Baldeh, Dora Drake, Francesca Hong and State Senators Kelda Roys and LaTonya Johnson.

“From lockdowns to deaths in custody and protests, current prison conditions are at a breaking point. Today, we introduced legislation to address the unacceptable conditions for people in our custody across the state of Wisconsin. We know that a vast majority of people who are currently incarcerated will return to our communities,” lawmakers said in a joint statement.

We owe it to those individuals and our communities to maintain correctional facilities that are humanely run and promote rehabilitation in an environment of basic dignity and respect,” lawmakers added.

The legislators said they hoped the bills will receive bipartisan support in the coming weeks.

The package follows news of lockdowns at correctional facilities in Stanley and Waupun. The Associated Press reported at least three inmates at Waupun died over the last four months. Two are under investigation while one death was confirmed a suicide.

Last week, Waupun inmates filed a federal lawsuit in Milwaukee alleging conditions at the prison amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Meanwhile, the state corrections department is grappling with staffing shortages which Gov. Tony Evers says his administration is working to address.