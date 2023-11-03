Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Replacement of Courthouse Drinking Fountains
|882851
|No
|9:00 AM
|Kenosha
|Kenosha County, Brookside Care Center Generator Upgrade Project
|882079
|No
|2:00 PM
|Superior
|City of Superior, 1310 Tower Avenue Roof Replacement
|880747
|No
|3:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Stormonth Elementary
|881952
|No
|10:30 AM
|Green Bay
|GPC, MEP Bidders, AHU and Air Distribution System Upgrade, Green Bay State Office Building, Administrative Facilities, Department of Administration, Green Bay
|878966-GPC 878968-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Menasha
|City of Menasha, Public Works Facility Solar Expansion
|881560
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Verona
|STC Bidders, Boiler Replacement, University Ridge Clubhouse, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Verona
|878978
|No
|1:00 PM
|Mukwonago
|Waukesha County, Shower Facility Restroom Addition Mukwonago Park
|883355
|No
|1:00 PM
|Menomonie
|City of Menomonie, City Hall Phase III HVAC Temperature Controls Energy Efficiency Upgrades
|883712
|No
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, Chiller Projects for JJ Keller Transportation Center and SJ Spanbauer Center
|882139
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities Building Roofs Replacement Project – Phases 4 and 5
|881188
|No
|1:00 PM
|Wausau
|City of Wausau, 2023 Drinking Water Treatment Facility – Cellular Signal Amplification System Project
|882527
|No
|10:00 AM
|Chippewa Falls
|GPC, Bidders, Building Site Drainage Improvements, Brookside Building, Northern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Chippewa Falls
|882056-GPC
|No