Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//November 3, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
9:00 AM Madison City of Madison, Replacement of Courthouse Drinking Fountains 882851 No
9:00 AM Kenosha Kenosha County,                                                                     Brookside Care Center Generator Upgrade Project 882079 No
2:00 PM Superior City of Superior,                                                                           1310 Tower Avenue Roof Replacement 880747 No
3:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee Public Schools,                                                 Stormonth Elementary 881952 No
10:30 AM Green Bay GPC, MEP Bidders, AHU and Air Distribution System Upgrade, Green Bay State Office Building, Administrative Facilities, Department of Administration, Green Bay 878966-GPC    878968-MEP No
10:00 AM Menasha City of Menasha,                                                                    Public Works Facility Solar Expansion 881560 Yes
10:00 AM Verona STC Bidders, Boiler Replacement, University Ridge Clubhouse, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Verona 878978 No
1:00 PM Mukwonago Waukesha County,                                                             Shower Facility Restroom Addition Mukwonago Park 883355 No
1:00 PM Menomonie City of Menomonie, City Hall Phase III HVAC Temperature Controls Energy Efficiency Upgrades 883712 No
8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College, Chiller Projects for JJ Keller Transportation Center and SJ Spanbauer Center 882139 Yes
10:00 AM Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities Building Roofs Replacement Project – Phases 4 and 5 881188 No
1:00 PM Wausau City of Wausau, 2023 Drinking Water Treatment Facility – Cellular Signal Amplification System Project 882527 No
10:00 AM Chippewa Falls GPC, Bidders, Building Site Drainage Improvements, Brookside Building, Northern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Chippewa Falls 882056-GPC No

