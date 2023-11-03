Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names Thornton as new president, CEO

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 3, 2023//

Home>TDR People>

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names Thornton as new president, CEO

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names Thornton as new president, CEO

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 3, 2023//

Listen to this article

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has named Christian Thornton as its new president and CEO.

Thornton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the nonprofit sector. He has worked in the global nonprofit space for the majority of his civilian career and has worked to help separating service members gain recognition for the knowledge and experience gained through military service. These efforts, programs in the form of corporate sponsorships and access to various educational resources, continue to provide support to veterans during their transition from military to civilian life.

Thornton has bachelor’s degrees from both Kings Point US Merchant Marine Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Related Content

Council on State Governments honors state DSPS secretary

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary-designee Dan Hereth learned Wednesda[...]

November 2, 2023

Thomsen joins JT Engineering as director of strategic growth

JT Engineering has hired Stephanie Thomsen as its director of strategic growth.

November 1, 2023

Kahler Slater hires Kasznia as principal and workplace practice leader

Lorraine Kasznia has joined Kahler Slater as a principal and workplace practice leader.

November 1, 2023

James Barry III inducted into Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin Hall of Fame

James T. Barry III, of The Barry Co., has been inducted into the Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame of the Co[...]

October 27, 2023

Splittgerber earns ACEC award

Jessica Splittgerber, a transportation project engineer with Wausau-based EMCS Inc., has earned a 2023 Young P[...]

October 23, 2023

Consolidated Construction Co. named quality contractor by ABC

Appleton-based Consolidated Construction Co. was named an Accredited Quality Contractor by the Associated Buil[...]

October 20, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles