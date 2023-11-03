Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names Thornton as new president, CEO

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has named Christian Thornton as its new president and CEO.

Thornton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the nonprofit sector. He has worked in the global nonprofit space for the majority of his civilian career and has worked to help separating service members gain recognition for the knowledge and experience gained through military service. These efforts, programs in the form of corporate sponsorships and access to various educational resources, continue to provide support to veterans during their transition from military to civilian life.

Thornton has bachelor’s degrees from both Kings Point US Merchant Marine Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.