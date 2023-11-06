Listen to this article Listen to this article

There were more than double the number of jobs added to construction in October compared with September, but not without contractors’ repeated call for more new talent, according to the latest Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America analysis.

AGC, which uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported the construction industry added 23,000 jobs in October. In September, the association reported 11,000 new jobs in construction nationwide. October’s numbers break out during nearly all-time low unemployment rates, a 5.4 percent increase for craft workers’ hourly pay and association officials pressing the need for more workers to keep up with strong demand.

Ken Simonson, AGC’s chief economist, said construction employers in both residential and nonresidential building wanted to hire more workers.

“Despite the fact pay for hourly craft workers in construction is rising faster than for production employees, contractors are still struggling to find enough skilled workers. Both residential and nonresidential construction employers want to hire even more workers,” Simonson added.

More than 8 million people in October were employed in the construction sector, seasonally adjusted, an increase of 23,000 or 0.3 percent in September, AGC officials said. Overall, the sector added 219,000 jobs during the past 12 months, a gain of 2.8 percent, officials added.

There were 13,700 new employees in October in the residential building and specialty trade contractors’ sector, which increased by 55,600 or 1.6 percent over 12 months, officials said. Employment at nonresidential construction firms, which includes heavy and civil engineering construction firms, increased by 8,400 positions for the month and 163,300 or 3.6 percent since October 2022, officials added.

The unemployment rate in construction was 4 percent in October, which officials said is one of the lowest October rates in 24 years. The federal government reported that there were 438,000 job openings in construction at the end of September. This was a record high and exceeded the number hired that month, officials added.

The average hourly earnings for most onsite craftworkers climbed 5.4 over the year to $34.64 per hour, AGC officials said. Construction firms in September gave a wage “premium” of nearly 19 percent compared to average hourly earnings for all private-sector production employees, officials added.

AGC urges Congress to increase visa count for people with construction skills

Currently, members of the U.S. Congress are trying to exclude the construction industry from the H-2B visa program. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the program allows employers to temporarily hire nonimmigrants to perform labor or services outside of agriculture.

Excluding construction would “only add to the industry’s labor shortages” and undermine its ability to complete infrastructure projects, AGC officials said. The association urged Congress to boost investments in career and technical education programs and ways to increase the number of visas available for people with construction skills, officials added.

Stephen E. Sandherr, the association CEO, said limiting who can work in construction will be a setback for contractors trying to keep up with demand for infrastructure as well as other projects.

“Contractors are trying to keep pace with demand for new infrastructure, clean energy and development projects, among others. Limiting to who can work in construction will only undermine the sector’s ability to deliver projects on time and on budget,” Sandherr added.