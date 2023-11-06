Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Evers launches $50 million non-state grant program for infrastructure and community development

By: Ethan Duran//November 6, 2023//

Wisconsin biennial budget

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republican-controlled Legislature that he signed July 5, 2023, in Madison. (AP File Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced a $50 million grant program to help nonstate groups carry out infrastructure and community development projects across the state.

The program was outlined in the governor’s 2023-25 budget, which he signed in July with some partial vetoes. The $50 million sum comes from state funding and is meant to support economic and community development, bolster Wisconsin’s infrastructure and improve overall quality of life in the state, the governor’s office said.

Evers, who announced tens of millions for projects left out by the Legislature last week, said in a statement his administration was focused on updating the state’s infrastructure, workforce and economy.

“Investments through the Non-State Grant Program will help support local jobs and workers, bolster local tourism and economies and improve the quality of life for folks in every corner of Wisconsin. A critical part of our administration’s work has been ensuring our infrastructure, workforce and economy are prepared to meet the needs of the 21st century, and that includes investing in critical improvements and development at the local level that we know will have a long-term impact on our communities and our state,” Evers added.

“Along with the five new building projects we announced last week, this initiative marks a significant stride in our efforts to build strong, resilient communities here in Wisconsin. I encourage local partners to take advantage of this new opportunity,” the governor continued.

According to 2023 Wisconsin Act 19, the State Building Commission will start a grant program to help nonstate organizations start construction projects having a “statewide public purpose.” Before the commission can award grants, it will need approval from the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee.

The commission can only award up to $4 million when helping nonstate organizations kickstart construction, according to the bill text. Each organization must cover half of its construction costs with funding sources outside the state.

If an owner builds their space with grant funding and doesn’t use the space for public purposes, the state will hold ownership equal to the amount it paid, the bill text added. The commission can’t award grants without review and approval from the Wisconsin Department of Administration. However, the department is barred from supervising services and letting contracts for said project.

The news follows Evers’ announcement for $36.6 million for five projects across Wisconsin that were initially rejected by the Legislature during the state budget process. The largest award was $15 million for a sports and convention center in Janesville.

