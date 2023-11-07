Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Milwaukee Department of City Development (DCD) introduced a plan to encourage more dense residential buildings as part of an overall effort to grow the city’s population.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson previously expressed his goal to have one million residents in the city.

The plan, called Consultant Recommendations Report, will promote more housing structures such as townhouses, three- and four-plexes and small apartment buildings to bridge the gap between single-family homes and large apartment buildings.

The plan would also minimize the number of required parking spaces for new construction, the rationale being that denser buildings would maximize the use of Milwaukee’s mass transit system.

The City Plan Commission on Monday reviewed the plan’s draft recommendations, city records showed. It’s likely to go to the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Nov. 13.

Plan homes in on uniform building design, streamlined approval process

According to the plan introduction, there will be a need for more uniform building designs as the city tries to promote denser housing.

“With greater density comes a greater need for predictable and harmonious building designs,” the introduction remarked.

The city could decide standards on a range of issues, including the design of parking structures, activating the street front and building materials, according to the plan.

The plan would also address how long and complex the current approval project is for housing projects, especially with discretionary reviews or creation of detailed planned development zoning districts. Officials said cutting longer procedures would ensure construction would kick off quicker.

“By cutting down on prolonged procedures, not only is there a reduction in administrative costs, but projects can also commence more swiftly,” the introduction added.

The plan called on the city to consider allowing up to three dwellings in single-family residential districts. Following the advice of several consultants, the plan recommended backhouses, townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage courts in all districts. The plan also called for accessory dwelling such as coach houses and detached cottages in all districts.

Growing MKE also had a set of recommendations for window depth, glazing, building width and height. For example, a building 200 feet or over would be required to provide street relief such as a courtyard, corner plaza, a pedestrian plaza or a combination of the three.

Currently, 40% of land in Milwaukee zoned for housing development only allows single-family homes, according to the plan. Another 30% allows up to two or four family residential developments, and the remaining 30% is zoned to allow multifamily housing, according to the city’s master property file.

Milwaukee has been a hotbed for housing construction projects in 2023. New Land Enterprises sought approval for its revised Renaissance Farwell project, a 346-unit apartment complex in the city’s east side. Kenosha-based Bear Development also plans to build more than 500 affordable units in the former Filer and Stowell complex in Bay View.