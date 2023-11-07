Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//November 7, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $12,203,700

AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Deforest

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Plumb/Mech)

2. AMOUNT: $11,159,170

AWARDED TO: Nickles Electric Construction, Inc., Madison

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Electrical)

3. AMOUNT: $2,025,577

AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: City of Pewaukee, Meadowbrook Farms – Phase Four

4. AMOUNT: $548,800

AWARDED TO: Absolute Fire Protection

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Fire Protection)

5. AMOUNT: $459,420

AWARDED TO: Pember Companies, Inc., Menomonie

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Privately Owned Vehicle Parking Reconstruction, Reedsburg Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Reedsburg

6. AMOUNT: $372,000

AWARDED TO: B & P Mechanical, Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Barracks Unit 30/31, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun

7. AMOUNT: $319,801

AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison

PROJECT: Re-Bid, MEP, Deppe Wagon Pavilion Mold Remediation and Improvements, Circus World Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Baraboo (Mechanical)

8. AMOUNT: $283,185

AWARDED TO: Highway Landscapers Inc., Little Chute

PROJECT: Town of Clayton, Deer Trail Estates Drainage Resolve

9. AMOUNT: $260,804

AWARDED TO: Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc., Westby

PROJECT: City of Westby, Proposed Utility Replacement – Main Street

10. AMOUNT: $214,100

AWARDED TO: Premier Power Professionals, Racine

PROJECT: MEP Bidders Ehrm Infrastructure Upgrades, Shemanske Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Department of Veterans Affairs, Union Grove (Electrical)

