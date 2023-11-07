TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $12,203,700
AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Deforest
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Plumb/Mech)
2. AMOUNT: $11,159,170
AWARDED TO: Nickles Electric Construction, Inc., Madison
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Electrical)
3. AMOUNT: $2,025,577
AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: City of Pewaukee, Meadowbrook Farms – Phase Four
4. AMOUNT: $548,800
AWARDED TO: Absolute Fire Protection
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Fire Protection)
5. AMOUNT: $459,420
AWARDED TO: Pember Companies, Inc., Menomonie
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Privately Owned Vehicle Parking Reconstruction, Reedsburg Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Reedsburg
6. AMOUNT: $372,000
AWARDED TO: B & P Mechanical, Inc., Appleton
PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Barracks Unit 30/31, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun
7. AMOUNT: $319,801
AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison
PROJECT: Re-Bid, MEP, Deppe Wagon Pavilion Mold Remediation and Improvements, Circus World Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Baraboo (Mechanical)
8. AMOUNT: $283,185
AWARDED TO: Highway Landscapers Inc., Little Chute
PROJECT: Town of Clayton, Deer Trail Estates Drainage Resolve
9. AMOUNT: $260,804
AWARDED TO: Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc., Westby
PROJECT: City of Westby, Proposed Utility Replacement – Main Street
10. AMOUNT: $214,100
AWARDED TO: Premier Power Professionals, Racine
PROJECT: MEP Bidders Ehrm Infrastructure Upgrades, Shemanske Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Department of Veterans Affairs, Union Grove (Electrical)