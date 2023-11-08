Listen to this article Listen to this article

Madison-based developer The Neutral Project plans to build a 32-story mass timber tower in Milwaukee with an anticipated groundbreaking in 2024.

The Edison will be a 381-unit multifamily high rise building at 1005 N. Edison Street near the Deer District, according to developers. The 385,109-square-foot structure will have post-tensioned concrete through levels one through eight; levels eight through 32 will feature mass-timber hybrid construction. As plans show a height of 375 feet, it’s anticipated to be one of the tallest mass timber structures in the world.

The Neutral Project is working with Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture.

The developer originally planned for 15 stories in 2022, but new plans call for doubling the size of the structure. The Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals and the Milwaukee Common Council will review the new plans in the coming months. After the anticipated groundbreaking, there will be two and a half years of construction.

The Neutral Project wants to break ground by the second quarter of 2024 after securing funding in the first quarter, explained Daniel Glaessl, a partner at the firm. Being a mass timber project, The Edison had an edge with private investors and banks who are setting their own guidelines for sustainable projects.

Milwaukee’s market was unique for being open to sustainable development, which Glaessl’s firm wants to deliver. The building would also fill a void in the city’s housing market.

“(Milwaukee) is a very innovation friendly city and the market conditions are very good. In other parts of the country it’s hard to develop, without speaking of sustainable development,” he added.

The Edison will include a total of 305 parking stalls and around 6,000 square feet for ground floor retail use, according to a news release.

Thornton Thomasetti will provide structural engineering services, and SpaceCo Inc. Is the listed civil engineer.

The Neutral Project is also working with C.D. Smith for its Bakers Place project in Madison. The luxury multifamily project will offer 206 units. The contractor previously worked on The Ascent, a 25-story mass timber building developed by New Land Enterprises in downtown Milwaukee.