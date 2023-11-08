Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AGC-GM appointments Zepecki, Stern to boards

By: Daily Reporter Staff//November 8, 2023//

The AGC of Greater Milwaukee recently appointed Joan Zepecki to the Building Advantage Board of Directors and Mike Stern to the Milwaukee Building Trades United Pension Fund.

Zepecki has worked at Hunzinger Construction for 29 years as its director of corporate affairs and diversity and inclusion coordinator. She has been the driver and champion of Hunzinger’s strategy and track record of meeting and exceeding diverse contracting and hiring goals.

Stern is a project executive with Findorff and has managed a number of prominent Milwaukee projects, including The Moderne and The Commons at Marquette University. He has been on the AGC-GM Board of Directors and served as board president in 2021 and currently serves on AGC-GM’s Budget and Nominations Committee.

