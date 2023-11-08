Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//November 8, 2023//

ADDRESS: 1818 N. Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee

SIZE: 15,900 square feet in the south area of the building

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: November 2023

COMPLETION: February 2024

OWNER: Pabst Theater Group

DEVELOPER: New Land Enterprises

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: J.H. Findorff & Son

LEAD ARCHITECT: The Kubala Washatko Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Findorff is the leading contractor and partner of a 450-seat music venue called “The Vivarium,” located in Milwaukee’s east side neighborhood. The project includes a new bar, wood and steel cladding finishes in front and an artist area with a laundry facility and other creature comforts in back, according to project officials. The venue is a redevelopment of a previous office space and will replace the former Back Room @ Colectivo.

