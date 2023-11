Listen to this article Listen to this article

State Sen. Rob Hutton on Friday visited the offices of Altius Building Company and Selzer-Ornst to congratulate two of The Taily Reporter’s Women in Construction winners for their work in the industry. The senator presented proclamations to Dorothy Snow with Altius Building Company and Kaylah Antczak with Seltzer Ornst, both constituents in Hutton’s district. In August, The Daily Reporter recognized both Snow and Antczak at the 2023 Women in Construction event.