Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Assembly slated to pass $2 billion tax cut headed for a veto by Evers

By: Associated Press//November 9, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Assembly slated to pass $2 billion tax cut headed for a veto by Evers

Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash,)

Assembly slated to pass $2 billion tax cut headed for a veto by Evers

By: Associated Press//November 9, 2023//

Listen to this article

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to give final approval Thursday to a $2 billion income tax cut that’s part of a package also targeting child care costs, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.

The Senate passed the proposal last month, so the Assembly’s approval will send it to Evers.
Republicans gutted a $1 billion Evers package he called on them to pass in a special session in September and instead put forward an income tax cut Evers has already vetoed.

Evers and the Legislature have been at odds for months over tax cuts and funding for child care services.

Evers had called on the Legislature to pass a package that included $365 million in new child care funding; a $65 million boost in University of Wisconsin funding; $200 million to pay for a new engineering building at UW-Madison; $243 million to create a new 12-week family medical leave program for Wisconsin workers and millions more for workforce education and grant programs.

Republicans rejected that in favor of their alternative plan up for final approval Thursday. The measure would cut taxes from 5.3% to 4.4% for individual income between $27,630 and $304,170 and married couples between $18,420 and $405,550.

Related Content

US to build $553M terminal in Sri Lanka to compete with China’s Belt and Road

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. billed the project as a "world-class logistics hub."

November 9, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Findorff breaks ground on The Vivarium in Milwaukee

Pabst Theater Group will operate the new music venue when the dust settles on redevelopment.

November 8, 2023

32-story timber tower proposal hopes to break ground in Milwaukee in 2024

The Neutral Project is working with the city of Milwaukee to permit construction of a 32-story mass timber bui[...]

November 8, 2023
Milwaukee Brewers repairs

Amendments to Republican-led Brewers bill include smaller local payments

Proposed amendments include a ticket surcharge on non-baseball events.

November 8, 2023

WisDOT, Iowa DOT break ground together on $140M Lansing Bridge Project

Department officials said federal funding will cover around 80 percent of project costs.

November 7, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

North American Mechanical, Nickles Electric and Payne & Dolan were among top bidders this week.

November 7, 2023

Polls

Should Milwaukee adopt a streamlined application process to promote housing construction?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles