PHOTOS: Elevated Identity sign sweeps win in state sign competition

By: Ethan Duran//November 9, 2023//

The Wisconsin Sign Association announced Elevated Identity's "Milwaukee Tool" interior sign the best of show. The association ranked winners across 14 categories. Photo courtesy of Elevated Identity

The Wisconsin Sign Association last week announced winners for its annual competition of elaborately designed, manufactured and installed signage across the state. Officials reviewed 127 entries across 14 entry categories for the 27th Annual Sign Design Contest.

The “Best of Show” award went to Janesville-based Elevated Identity for its interior sign at Milwaukee Tool’s downtown headquarters. Luke Edgewood was the designer.

The companies started conceptual discussions in April 2022 and installed the fabricated aluminum sign around February 2023, according to Mike Kinsella, president of Elevated Identity.

“It’s a fantastic recognition of all the hard work we’ve done with Milwaukee Tool. It’s a nice feather in the cap in Milwaukee, not just with the company but the local community as well,” Kinsella added.

Elevated Identity was also named first place for non-lit signs with its Keg & Cask sign at the Summerfest grounds.

Photo courtesy of Elevated Identity

Brookfield-based Lemberg Signs and Lighting won two separate awards for its directional “Village Park” sign in Menomonee Falls and the “Slinger Historical Museum” wayfinding and electric message center (EMC) sign. Eric Bailey and Tom Lehn together worked on the electric sign in Slinger, while Bailey alone designed the Village Park sign.

John Wachniak, Lemberg’s department manager, said the Village Park sign juggles several sponsor brands such as Milwaukee Tool, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Kohl’s.

Photo credit to Lemberg Signs and Lighting

“Eric, Tom and their team did a great job designing and safely installing within the limited mounting options, while delivering an award-winning concept that will complement the park for many years to come,” he added.

Here are the rest of the competition winners in first, second and third places.

Pylon Signs

  • First place – “Yeti Yard Entrance,” by Mike Jolin with La Crosse Sign Group
  • Second Place – “Impact Networking,” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “Fox Cities Sign,” by Sara Geiger and Dana Bortle with Fox Cities Sign

Monument Signs

  • First Place – “Wisconsin Dells Welcome” by Mike Jolin with La Crosse Sign Group
  • Second Place – “The Woods” by Israel Hill with Poblocki Sign
  • Third Place – “Equus Magnificus” by Jeff Weispfenning, SignArt Co.

EMC Signs

  • First Place – “Slinger Historical Museum” by Eric Bailey and Tom Lehn with Lemberg Signs
  • Second Place – “Village of Saukville” by Mike Frassetto and Dane Schumacher with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “NV Technologies” by Bobbi Johnson with Creative Sign Co.

Awnings and Building Entrances

  • First Place – “Elan Brio Spa” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Second Place – “Quill Creative” by Dane Schumacher with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “NV Technologies” by Bobby Johnson with Creative Sign Co.

Directional and Wayfinding Signs

  • First Place – “Village Park” by Eric Bailey with Lemberg Signs
  • Second Place – “Veteran’s Memorial” by Chris Clark with La Crosse Sign Group
  • Third Place – “The Barn on Southridge” by Chris Clark with La Crosse Sign Group

Vehicle Sign

  • First Place – “Elevate97 Install Vehicle” by Cory Marcin with Elevate97
  • Second Place – “ARC Contracting” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “Pulaski Red Raider Band Trailer” by Alex Meidl with Appleton Sign Co.

Non-Lit Building Signage

  • First Place – “Keg & Cash – Summerfest” by John Boos with Elevated Identity
  • Second Place – “201 West” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “Gehl Foods” by Nicole Mattson with Creative Sign Co.

Lit Building Signage

  • First Place – “Bello’s Circus” by Jenna Welke with SignArt Co.
  • Second Place – “Maxwell White Plumbing” by Chris Clark with La Crosse Sign Group
  • Third Place – “BMO Pavilion – Summerfest” by Marshall Hogan with Elevated Identity

Unique

  • First Place – “White Sox – Miller Time” by Israel Hill with Poblocki Sign
  • Second Place – “EAA-Barnstormer” by Dane Schumacher and Ryan Wienandt with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “US Venture Clubhouse” by Cory Marcin with Elevate97

Interior

  • First Place – “Milwaukee Tool” by Luke Edgewood with Milwaukee Tool
  • Second Place – “Discovery World” by Adrian Esguerra with SignEffectz
  • Third Place – “Rock N’ Brews” by Adrian Esguerra with SignEffectz

Wall vinyl, mural, banner and awning signs

  • First Place – “Texture Prints” by Timothy Porter with Creative Sign Co.
  • Second Place – “Fox Cities Sign” by Sara Geiger, Kate Grant and Dana Bortle with Fox Cities Sign
  • Third Place – “Kundinger – History Wall” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.

Logo Design

  • First Place – “All Saints Parish” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Second Place – “Oconto Airport” by Bill Vandermause with Creative Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “Bijak’s Culinary Café” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.

Most Difficult

  • First Place – “Cool City” by Timothy Porter with Creative Sign Co.
  • Second Place – “Quarles Exterior” by Israel Hill, Andy Thomas and Jim Jacobsen with Poblocki Sign
  • Third Place – “Pabst Theatre” by Jason Gierl and Luke Edgewood with Elevated Identity

Silly Signs

  • First Place – “Uranus Factory” by Jim Murphy with Midwest Sign Supply
  • Second Place – “ARC Ice Cream Machine Wrap” by Mike Frassetto with Appleton Sign Co.
  • Third Place – “Plinko” by Timothy Porter with Creative Sign Co.

