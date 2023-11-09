Listen to this article Listen to this article

A group of Wisconsin business leaders, hailing from companies such as Mortenson, GRAEF and Milwaukee Tool, put out a call for renewed support of a new engineering building at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

In June, the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to enumerate the $347 million expansion. In November, UW-Madison and business leaders launched a campaign to urge legislators to advance a new College of Engineering building.

In an advertisement published in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal, 42 executives warned donor funds may be stretched thin over time and added the state was pressed for more engineering students to fill the future workforce. Big names such as Epic, Generac and Kohler appeared in the copy.

“These engineering students are vital to the state’s economic development needs, but we need more of them to meet the increasing demand from our companies. In the past five years, 1,235 graduates have accepted engineering employment in Wisconsin. In the last year alone, 445 employers recruited through the College of Engineering career fairs, where the number of job offerings far outnumber available students,” the letter added.

According to the letter, construction costs are expected to increase from an estimated $347 million to $400 million in the next state budget. So far, around $100 million in gifts have been pledged from donors, but the letter said there wasn’t a guarantee that donor funds would be available when the next budget session comes.

UW-Madison officials said in a statement a new facility would let the university admit hundreds more engineering students each year. The college can accept fewer than 20 percent of its applicants, officials added.

The campaign with UW-Madison and business leaders will use digital ads, social media, newspaper placements a video spot to amplify the messages of Wisconsin’s business about the need for more engineers and calls on policymakers to take action to move the project forward, university officials said.

Charles Hoslet, vice chancellor of university relations at UW-Madison, said the business community’s response was crystal clear and the need for a new engineering building was “undeniable.”

“The response from the business community has been crystal clear: Wisconsin’s economic growth and innovation rely heavily on a skilled engineering workforce, and this project is crucial for the state’s continued prosperity. At the core of this campaign is the university’s dedication to strengthening our workforce and building Wisconsin’s talent pipeline. The need for a new College of Engineering building is undeniable,” Hoslet added.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association paid for the advertisement.