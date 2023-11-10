Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Wisconsin state Senate is next in line to review the latest iteration of the Republican-led Milwaukee Brewers stadium funding bill, which calls for hundreds of millions of dollars from the state, Milwaukee County and the city to repair American Family Field.

The Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday voted 14-1 to approve the legislation. Authors of the bill scaled back contributions from the state, city and county and added $10 million more from the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.

Authored by State Rep. Rob Brooks and State Sen. Dan Feyen, the legislation calls for $661.1 million for improvements, repairs and $25 million “winterization” for American Family Field, scaled back from a previous amount of $687.2 million, according to a recent summary.

As of publication, the deal calls for $375.4 million from the state, $67.5 million from Milwaukee County, $67.5 million from the city of Milwaukee and $150.7 million from the brewers. Previously the Legislative Reference Bureau reported state contributions would total $411.5 million.

A Brewers-commissioned study estimated the total cost of construction and repairs from 2023 to 2024 will total around $428.3 million. The study added the biggest challenge for the team is keeping the ballpark up with Major League Baseball standards. The largest expense listed out of the whole cost was $105.7 million for architecture and interiors.

“The Brewers will need to continue updating and upgrading some areas of the Ballpark for it to remain competitive and appealing to fans. Other upgrades will be required because components reach the end of their expected useful life. Order of magnitude estimated costs connected to both types of needed upgrades are reflected in the Capital Expense Plan included in this report,” the report added.

Here’s a summary of expenses in the ballpark’s capital plan.

Architecture & Interiors – $105,722,699

Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire Protection – $55,787,457

Structure – $62,530,819

Technology – $99,763,649

Vertical Transportation – $15,988,615

Roofs – $36,999,058

Concessions Infrastructure – $17,027,982

Miscellaneous – $34,502,760

Some architecture and interior work include a new 50,000-square-foot exterior façade, updating service and field level spaces and improving premium seating areas. On the structural side, the study noted deteriorating structural steel, cracked concrete beams and cracks on concourse slabs and ramps that fans walk on.

Feyen in a statement said the bill will provide $25 million for the “winterization” of American Family Field. It’s not clear how engineers will do this, but lawmakers said the funding would allow the field to be a year-round destination for concerts, conventions and sporting events.

Lawmakers also amended a ticket surcharge for non-Brewers events that have paid admissions, ordering a two-dollar charge for general admission and an eight-dollar charge for luxury areas, according to the amendment summary. The surcharge revenues would be delivered to the district board and put into a segregated fund.

Republican state Assembly members introduced the deal in September and have made several amendments since its inception. The Wisconsin State Assembly and Joint Finance Committee both voted to approve the deal, but not without rigorous questioning along the way. Some state senators have shared skepticism about the deal considering the Brewers’ reported $1.6 billion net worth and the reported net worth of the team’s main owner.

Constructing the Brewers stadium, then Miller Park, was a saga of its own in the late ‘90’s and early 2000’s. In 1996, a state senator was successfully recalled from office after voting on a stadium tax. In 1999, a crane at the park construction site collapsed and killed three workers. The field was completed in 2001 under the name Miller Park as a replacement for Milwaukee County Stadium. In 2020, American Family Insurance entered a deal for naming rights of the park.