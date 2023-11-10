ADDRESS: 2125 W Evergreen Dr, Little Chute
SIZE: 385,000 square feet
COST: Undisclosed
START MONTH: November 2022
COMPLETION: October 2023
OWNER: Excellerate
DEVELOPER: Solvare
PRIMARY CONTRACTOR: Faith Technologies and Boldt Construction
LEAD ARCHITECT: McMahon
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: McMahon
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies, opened the doors of a new smart manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The building has capacity for hundreds of new workers and focuses on constructing modular electrical buildings (MEBs). The electrical modules are crucial for the rapidly growing data center market, according to company officials.
Pat McGettigan, executive vice president of Excellerate, said his company’s work has grown exponentially over the past several years. “By moving electrical work to a controlled manufacturing environment when possible, we save our partners time and money, while providing the safest, most productive workspace for our team members,” he added.
The company has already hired 100 team members to work in the new facility, said Mike Jansen, CEO of Faith Technologies. Excellerate officials said they were looking for candidates including electricians, millwrights, superintendents and systems technicians.