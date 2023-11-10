Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Boldt Construction completes Excellerate smart manufacturing facility in Little Chute

By: Ethan Duran//November 10, 2023//

Inside the recently completed 385,000-square-foot facility in Little Chute. Photo courtesy of Excellerate

ADDRESS: 2125 W Evergreen Dr, Little Chute

SIZE: 385,000 square feet

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: November 2022

COMPLETION: October 2023

OWNER: Excellerate

DEVELOPER: Solvare

PRIMARY CONTRACTOR: Faith Technologies and Boldt Construction

LEAD ARCHITECT: McMahon

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: McMahon

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies, opened the doors of a new smart manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The building has capacity for hundreds of new workers and focuses on constructing modular electrical buildings (MEBs). The electrical modules are crucial for the rapidly growing data center market, according to company officials.

Pat McGettigan, executive vice president of Excellerate, said his company’s work has grown exponentially over the past several years. “By moving electrical work to a controlled manufacturing environment when possible, we save our partners time and money, while providing the safest, most productive workspace for our team members,” he added.

The company has already hired 100 team members to work in the new facility, said Mike Jansen, CEO of Faith Technologies. Excellerate officials said they were looking for candidates including electricians, millwrights, superintendents and systems technicians.

Outside the smart manufacturing facility. Photo courtesy of Excellerate

