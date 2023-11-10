Port Milwaukee selected for $9.3M USDOT grant

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration this month announced nearly $9.3 million for the second phase of the Port Milwaukee maritime shipping facility, part of a federal investment worth hundreds of millions of dollars for ports and waterways across the country.

The federal government will invest $9.27 million into phase two construction of the Agricultural Maritime Export Facility (AEMF), which includes two grain storage silos and the purchase of additional grain handling equipment, federal officials said.

The project will put Port Milwaukee in position to stage inbound and outbound grains by over 1.3 million bushels, federal officials said. For comparison, the port currently creates 1.7 million bushels, according to the port’s 2022 annual report.

The U.S. DOT’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) selected Port Milwaukee as well as 40 other ports across the U.S. as recipients of $653 million in funding for maritime facility improvements, federal officials said. The funding is part of nearly $17 billion available through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, officials added.

The investment aims to strengthen maritime commerce, create jobs in Milwaukee and boost Wisconsin’s local economy, said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

“Port Milwaukee plays a critical role in connecting our Wisconsin farmers and businesses to markets across the world,” Baldwin, who supported funding for the first phase of AEMF, said in a statement. “I’m proud to help deliver this next investment to strengthen our maritime commerce, create jobs in Milwaukee, and grow Made in Wisconsin economy,” she added.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the grant would cement Port Milwaukee as a hub for international agricultural commerce. The project “benefits not only the city of Milwaukee but the entire state of Wisconsin,” he added.

Jackie Q. Carter, the director of Port Milwaukee, said the expansion project was in partnership with Clinton-based DeLong Company to help move Wisconsin products to international markets.

“This expansion project, in partnership with the DeLong Company, Inc., will increase capacity and allow for the simultaneous handling of multiple agricultural commodities, providing access for growers and producers from Wisconsin and surrounding states to efficiently move their products to international markets,” she noted.

In July, Port Milwaukee announced the first phase of AEMF was completed. The first phase was a $45 million project, made possible by a previous $15.9 million PIDP grant. DeLong also invested $14 million and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation contributed $9.53 million, company officials said. Port Milwaukee also invested $5.7 million in the facility.

According to DeLong Company officials, the facility will be used to ship products such as soybeans and cattle feed to Western Europe and Northern Africa.