Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 13, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//November 10, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
10:00 AM Deerfield GPC Bidders, Re-Bid – Roof Replacement, Thompson Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Deerfield 876009-GPC No
1:30 PM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Contract 23-23 – Wastewater Treatment Plant Lifting Systems Improvements 883354 No
9:00 AM Durand Durand Arkansaw School District, 2024 Durand-Arkansaw High School Reroof 884096 Yes
9:00 AM Madison City of Madison, Madison Police Department Training Center Interior Painting 885441 No
10:00 AM Janesville City of Janesville, C2023-15 Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center 885211 Yes
2:00 PM Menomonie GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Shower Replacements, Red Cedar Hall, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Menomonie 880500-GPC   880502-MEP No
2:00 PM Stanley GPC, MEP Bidders, New Health Services Unit, Stanley Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Stanley 881998-GPC   882001-MEP No
9:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, South Shore Water Reclamation Facility Prelim 303-ASU-1 Repairs 881189 No
10:00 AM La Crosse GPC, MEP Bidders, Parking Ramp and Building Addition, Center for the Arts and Police Building, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse 884211-GPC    884213-MEP No
10:00 AM West Bend Repair Metal Siding, Army Aviation Support Facility, Department of Military Affairs, West Bend 884089 No
10:00 AM Baldwin Village of Baldwin, Sewer Replacement and WWTF Improvements 885972 No
10:00 AM Pleasant Prairie Village of Pleasant Prairie, Cleaning Services Roger Prange Municipal Center And Village Hall 885033 No
2:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Design Services – Port Milwaukee Overpass Project 881187 No
9:00 AM Virtual Waukesha County, Naga-Waukee Golf Course – Phase 2 Irrigation Renovation Project 884407 No
9:00 AM Brookfield St Dominic Church & School, Safety & Security Enhancements 884817 No
10:00 AM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, Fire Suppression System Replacement, Stovall Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison 882582-GPC    882584-MEP No
10:00 AM Sheboygan Sheboygan County, 2022 Health & Human Services Office Remodel 885930 Yes
10:30 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities On Call Electrical Repairs 881594 No
11:00 AM Virtual GPC, MEP Bidders, Water System Upgrades, McNaughton Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Lake Tomahawk 882579-GPC   882577-MEP No
11:45 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities On Call Millwright/Machinist Repairs 881614 No
1:00 PM Madison Re-Bid – Storm Sewer Repairs, Central Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Madison 879049 No
1:00 PM New Berlin Holy Apostles Parish,                                                                       Safety & Security Enhancements 884818 No
1:30 PM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, E. Lincoln Avenue and S. Bay Street LMN (DG-8-6) Gate #1 and #2 Replacements 884035 No
9:00 AM Appleton City Of Appleton, Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant B Building HVAC Improvement 885916 No
9:00 AM Milwaukee Basilica of Saint Josaphat, Safety & Security Enhancements 884821 No
5:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Primary Sludge Thickening and Acid Phase Digestion 885752 No

