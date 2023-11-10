Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 13, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|10:00 AM
|Deerfield
|GPC Bidders, Re-Bid – Roof Replacement, Thompson Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Deerfield
|876009-GPC
|No
|1:30 PM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Contract 23-23 – Wastewater Treatment Plant Lifting Systems Improvements
|883354
|No
|9:00 AM
|Durand
|Durand Arkansaw School District, 2024 Durand-Arkansaw High School Reroof
|884096
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Madison Police Department Training Center Interior Painting
|885441
|No
|10:00 AM
|Janesville
|City of Janesville, C2023-15 Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center
|885211
|Yes
|2:00 PM
|Menomonie
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Shower Replacements, Red Cedar Hall, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Menomonie
|880500-GPC 880502-MEP
|No
|2:00 PM
|Stanley
|GPC, MEP Bidders, New Health Services Unit, Stanley Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Stanley
|881998-GPC 882001-MEP
|No
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, South Shore Water Reclamation Facility Prelim 303-ASU-1 Repairs
|881189
|No
|10:00 AM
|La Crosse
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Parking Ramp and Building Addition, Center for the Arts and Police Building, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse
|884211-GPC 884213-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|West Bend
|Repair Metal Siding, Army Aviation Support Facility, Department of Military Affairs, West Bend
|884089
|No
|10:00 AM
|Baldwin
|Village of Baldwin, Sewer Replacement and WWTF Improvements
|885972
|No
|10:00 AM
|Pleasant Prairie
|Village of Pleasant Prairie, Cleaning Services Roger Prange Municipal Center And Village Hall
|885033
|No
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Design Services – Port Milwaukee Overpass Project
|881187
|No
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|Waukesha County, Naga-Waukee Golf Course – Phase 2 Irrigation Renovation Project
|884407
|No
|9:00 AM
|Brookfield
|St Dominic Church & School, Safety & Security Enhancements
|884817
|No
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Fire Suppression System Replacement, Stovall Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|882582-GPC 882584-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Sheboygan
|Sheboygan County, 2022 Health & Human Services Office Remodel
|885930
|Yes
|10:30 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities On Call Electrical Repairs
|881594
|No
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Water System Upgrades, McNaughton Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Lake Tomahawk
|882579-GPC 882577-MEP
|No
|11:45 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Jones Island and South Shore Water Reclamation Facilities On Call Millwright/Machinist Repairs
|881614
|No
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|Re-Bid – Storm Sewer Repairs, Central Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Madison
|879049
|No
|1:00 PM
|New Berlin
|Holy Apostles Parish, Safety & Security Enhancements
|884818
|No
|1:30 PM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, E. Lincoln Avenue and S. Bay Street LMN (DG-8-6) Gate #1 and #2 Replacements
|884035
|No
|9:00 AM
|Appleton
|City Of Appleton, Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant B Building HVAC Improvement
|885916
|No
|9:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Basilica of Saint Josaphat, Safety & Security Enhancements
|884821
|No
|5:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Primary Sludge Thickening and Acid Phase Digestion
|885752
|No