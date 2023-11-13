Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//November 13, 2023//

J. Jeffers & Co and the Milwaukee Bucks will partner up for an $80 million apartment project in the city's Deer District. Photo courtesy of J. Jeffers & Co.

Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday announced a 210-unit, nearly $80 million mixed-use complex near Fiserv Forum.

The project, which is yet to be named, calls for 27,000 square feet to be set aside for a new business, which officials said will be announced in early 2024. The development will take place on “Block 5,” located between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and North Dr. MLK Jr. Drive to the east and west, and West McKinley Avenue and West Juneau Avenue to the north and south. The site is currently a surface parking lot.

Josh Jeffers, CEO of real estate firm J. Jeffers & Co., said at a news conference there was a need for apartments in Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee is consistently ranking very high for residential occupancy rates in multifamily housing for a city of our size. These residences answer that need and provide a unique mix of amenities for urban residents,” he added.

Jeffers appeared alongside Bucks President Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley when he made the announcement.

Amenities included are a rooftop terrace with views of the Fiserv Forum, a dedicated parking structure with 210 stalls and green spaces, Jeffers noted.

The Bucks and Jeffers plan to start construction in mid-2025. No contractor or architect has been announced yet. Officials remarked the development would “redefine urban living” in downtown Milwaukee.

The Deer District area is host for multiple new developments such as the FPC Live venue and the future Milwaukee Public Museum.

In December, J. Jeffers & Co. opened the doors of a $65 million redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel home. In October, the apartments achieved their expected occupancy since opening on the market. The conversion created 336 apartment units and was a partnership between the Bucks and Jeffers, officials added.

