Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baird sign going up at U.S. Bank Center

By: Ethan Duran//November 13, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Baird sign going up at U.S. Bank Center

Baird sign going up on the north end of the U.S. Bank Center. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Baird sign going up at U.S. Bank Center

By: Ethan Duran//November 13, 2023//

Listen to this article

Downtown Milwaukee woke up Monday to sights of a new sign on the north end of the U.S. Bank Center, the result of an agreement between the Robert W. Baird & Co. and the building owner.

In July, Baird agreed to extend its lease by five years through 2033 for 456,000 square feet of space and signage at the top of the building and parking garage at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. A month later, the firm applied for a permit for two illuminated signs on the north and south walls on top of the tower.

The application describes the project as refacing the north and south of the building to Baird with a dark background to look like individual letters at night.

Baird worked with Menomonee Falls-based Staff Electric, Hartsville, Tenn.-based High Angle Services and Lynbrook, New York-based Signs of Success for the project.

According to the application, the job costs $1.2 million. The new signage replaces two U.S. Bank signs, but the building will still be called the U.S. Bank Center. U.S. Bancorp will continue to own the building.

The multinational investment company every few years reviews its current and future space needs, said Steve Booth, chairman and CEO of Baird. “Milwaukee is a great place to do business and U.S. Bank Center has proven to be an excellent location for Baird as we’ve continued to add new talent to best serve our clients. We are committed to the local community and pleased to be a major part of its future,” he added.

Baird is the largest tenant at the 1.1 million-square-foot U.S. Bank Center and occupies 21 floors, company officials said in a statement. There are more than 1,600 Baird employees working in downtown Milwaukee, officials added.

In March, Baird was selected to hold the naming rights for the Baird Center, formerly the Wisconsin Center.

Baird sign going up on the north end of the U.S. Bank Center. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Related Content

$80M Deer District apartments will ‘redefine urban living’ in Milwaukee

The five-story project will come with 210 apartment units, a dedicated parking structure and a rooftop terrace[...]

November 13, 2023

PHOTOS: Elevated Identity sign sweeps win in state sign competition

The Wisconsin Sign Association picked winners out of 127 entries across 14 entry categories.

November 9, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Findorff breaks ground on The Vivarium in Milwaukee

Pabst Theater Group will operate the new music venue when the dust settles on redevelopment.

November 8, 2023

32-story timber tower proposal hopes to break ground in Milwaukee in 2024

The Neutral Project is working with the city of Milwaukee to permit construction of a 32-story mass timber bui[...]

November 8, 2023

Milwaukee County breaks ground on highway maintenance facility

Project partners from Milwaukee County, VJS Construction Services and Oxeland Group broke ground on the North [...]

November 2, 2023

Milwaukee mayor will speak at Building Advantage career fair at Fiserv Forum

Building Advantage will host its annual Construction Career Fair in Milwaukee and introduce around 1,000 high [...]

October 31, 2023

Polls

Should Milwaukee adopt a streamlined application process to promote housing construction?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles