Listen to this article Listen to this article

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday will attend Apprenticeship Week Career Day & Fair at the Plumbers Local 75 facility in Madison, according to the state’s workforce development department.

Evers will announce an apprenticeship milestone in front of more than 400 teens and industry employers at the union training facility, 2102 E Springs Dr., Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials said. The event is not open to the public.

Amy Pechacek, the state’s workforce secretary, and David Polk, director of apprenticeship standards, are scheduled to speak at the event as well.

WRTP | Big Step and the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin will host the event celebrating National Apprenticeship Week.

National Apprenticeship Week, which showcases the success of registered apprenticeships across all industries including construction, takes place Nov. 13-19. WRTP is the state’s apprenticeship ambassador for the U.S. Department of Labor, explained Lindsay Blumer, CEO of WRTP | Big Step.

Industry partners include labor unions covering plumbing, electrical, construction and manufacturing trades, WRTP officials said. Higher education institutions and community organizations will also be present, officials added.

WRTP will also host events for Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) federal grant, which focuses on the push for more women in the trades, Blumer said. The organization has held the grant for two years, she added.

During National Apprenticeship Week, the Department of Labor will focus on key themes each day of the week.

Monday, Nov. 13: Registered Apprenticeship for Youth

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Registered Apprenticeship in New and Emerging Industries

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Expanding Registered Apprenticeship to Underserved Populations

Thursday, Nov. 16: Women in Registered Apprenticeship

Friday, Nov. 17: Registered Apprenticeship for Veterans and Federal Employees

The governor’s visit is the highlight of nearly 30 apprenticeship week events ranging from career fairs to local proclamations.

Here’s a list of upcoming National Apprenticeship Week dates around Wisconsin.