By: Ethan Duran//November 13, 2023//

The Professional Plumbers Union Local 75 in Madison. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

By: Ethan Duran//November 13, 2023//

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday will attend Apprenticeship Week Career Day & Fair at the Plumbers Local 75 facility in Madison, according to the state’s workforce development department.

Evers will announce an apprenticeship milestone in front of more than 400 teens and industry employers at the union training facility, 2102 E Springs Dr., Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials said. The event is not open to the public.

Amy Pechacek, the state’s workforce secretary, and David Polk, director of apprenticeship standards, are scheduled to speak at the event as well.

WRTP | Big Step and the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin will host the event celebrating National Apprenticeship Week.

National Apprenticeship Week, which showcases the success of registered apprenticeships across all industries including construction, takes place Nov. 13-19. WRTP is the state’s apprenticeship ambassador for the U.S. Department of Labor, explained Lindsay Blumer, CEO of WRTP | Big Step.

Industry partners include labor unions covering plumbing, electrical, construction and manufacturing trades, WRTP officials said. Higher education institutions and community organizations will also be present, officials added.

WRTP will also host events for Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) federal grant, which focuses on the push for more women in the trades, Blumer said. The organization has held the grant for two years, she added.

During National Apprenticeship Week, the Department of Labor will focus on key themes each day of the week.

  • Monday, Nov. 13: Registered Apprenticeship for Youth
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14: Registered Apprenticeship in New and Emerging Industries
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15: Expanding Registered Apprenticeship to Underserved Populations
  • Thursday, Nov. 16: Women in Registered Apprenticeship
  • Friday, Nov. 17: Registered Apprenticeship for Veterans and Federal Employees

The governor’s visit is the highlight of nearly 30 apprenticeship week events ranging from career fairs to local proclamations.

Here’s a list of upcoming National Apprenticeship Week dates around Wisconsin.

  • Apprenticeship Open House at Gateway Technical College IMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday;
  • Externship Days – Scheduled Tours, at Carpenters Training Institute – Pewaukee Training Campus, N25W23055 Paul Road, Pewaukee. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday;
  • Externship Days – Hosting Hours, at Wisconsin Operating Engineers, W11854 State Road 21, Coloma. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday;
  • Open House at UA Local 434 Plumbers & Steamfitters. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday;
  • Western Technical College Apprenticeship Open House at 400 7th Street North, La Crosse. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday;
  • Apprenticeships: Superhighway to Good Jobs at North Central Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday;
  • Youth Apprenticeship to Registered Apprenticeship Showcase, Mid-State Technical College, 2600 W. 5th St., Marshfield. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday;
  • Whitnall Trades Day at Whitnall High School, 5000 S. 116th St., Greenfield. Starts 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday;
  • Open House at Plumbers & Steamfitters, 14011 Spring St., Sturtevant. Noon-4 p.m. on Thursday; and
  • Sheboygan North Career Fair with NorthEast WI Building Trades Council at Sheboygan North High School, 2926 N. 10th St., Sheboygan. 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

