Wisconsin Assembly to vote on indemnification bill

A bill to prohibit local governments from forcing architecture and engineering firms to take full responsibility for mistakes or legal issues will go to a state Assembly floor vote tomorrow.

Assembly Bill 514 will not require private companies who are in contract with the state or local government to indemnify or defend the state when any legal actions arise. Indemnification is when someone compensates someone else for harm or loss.

A private company will need to cover their losses caused by their own negligence while providing design services, such as surveys, studies and project management services, according to the bill text. The bill also allows an exception when the federal government needs specific provisions in contracts.

Earlier this month, an assembly committee approved the bill and sent it to a Tuesday floor session. The bill was first introduced in late October by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. A state senate committee is also reviewing a similar piece of legislation.

Several professional associations, including the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Society of Architects and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin.

Chris Klein, president and CEO of ACEC’s Wisconsin chapter, said in a testimony that many contracts to provide engineering services have become critical issues for engineering firms. He added broad indemnification and duty to defend clauses were a “significant risk” to firms because they created unfair damages.

“Reasonable indemnification requires the design professional to compensate the government for a loss due to our negligence. That is reasonable to be included in contracts. Unreasonable indemnification would be compensating the client for a loss when we did nothing wrong or even for someone else’s negligence. That should not be allowed in contracts. This legislation will provide us the protection we need,” Klein continued.

On Monday, ACEC Wisconsin put out the call to its members to lobby their assembly representatives to vote “yes” on the measure.

The city of Madison and Milwaukee both registered in opposition to the bill, according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities also gave a thumbs down and offered an amendment to the current language.