The Wisconsin state Senate on Tuesday passed two bills to allow half a billion dollars in public funding to repair and improve the Milwaukee Brewers stadium.

State Senate members on Tuesday passed Bills AB 438 and AB 439 with a bipartisan 19-14 vote. The bills will go to the state Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, to vote on added amendments. If the assembly approves the bills and Gov. Tony Evers signs them, the team will have its lease at American Family Field extended to 2050.

The senate approved amendments to widen Milwaukee County and the city’s representation for the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District and increase a ticket surcharge for non-Brewers events through the team’s lease.

The Brewers urged repairs for its 22-year-old stadium, citing crumbling maintenance such as cracked concrete beams and deteriorating structural steel. The deal calls for more than $500 million from the state, Milwaukee County and the city.

According to an amendment made on Tuesday, the state will contribute $365.8 million over 27 years. Milwaukee County and the city will provide around $135 million. The Brewers will contribute $150 million.

Both Republicans and Democrats spoke in support and opposition of the legislation before voting

State Sen. Chris Larson, a Democrat in Milwaukee, said “As a deliberative body and we should do for the future of the next 27 years with the Brewers, we’ve decided to rush past that.”

Larson pointed out the previous split-funding state deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to build Fiserv Forum. He added unlike the agreement with the basketball team, the current legislation wasn’t attached to a labor deal, lacked hiring goals or a prevailing wage. Some senate members urged a ticket tax or requirements for economic development of the acres of open asphalt around the Brewers stadium.

State Sen. Dan Feyen, a Republican in Fond du Lac who helped introduce the bills with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Rep. Rob Brooks, emphasized on keeping the Brewers in Wisconsin. He cited a Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) study that the team brought in $2.5 billion in economic impact since 2001.

“This bill isn’t just specific to Milwaukee,” he added, noting benefits would spread to almost all Wisconsin counties.

State Sen. Melissa Agard, minority leader of the senate, spoke in support of funding for the Brewers stadium. The deal had a strong support for union labor and a 30-year lease would benefit trades workers, she noted.

Last week, the Joint Finance Committee passed an amendment to add a minimum two-dollar surcharge for each ticket sold at a non-Brewers event at American Family Field. According to a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the state Senate amended the bill again for the dollar amount to go up close to each decade through 2050. The surcharge would generate $20.7 million revenue until the new lease is up, the memo added.

Because the surcharge revenue goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, $20.7 million would be used to offset the state’s contribution, according to the memo.

Under amendments, the state Senate wants thirteen board members at the baseball park district instead of nine, the memo showed. The four new appointments must be state residents and two will be appointed by the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the Assembly. The governor will appoint another two from lists provided by the Milwaukee mayor and the Milwaukee county executive.

Union construction weighs in with support

According to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, around a dozen industry and construction union groups lobbied in support of the bill. Supporters included the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, Mechanical Contractors Association of Wisconsin and the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Mark Attanasio, the Brewers’ principal owner, made a statement praising the deal and promising the team would continue to work with area stakeholders.

The stadium has not come without heavy debate and skepticism around the team’s needs. Mark Attanasio, who is the Brewers’ principal owner, is worth an estimated $700 million according to Yahoo Finance. Forbes reported the team was worth around $1.6 billion.

In July, a Brewers-commissioned study estimated repairs from 2023 to 2040 would cost around $428 million. The team has led a push for legislative action with seven years left on its current lease and looming construction costs.

The first Brewers stadium, previously called Miller Park, was completed in 2001. In 1996, a state senator was successfully recalled from office after voting on a stadium tax. Three years later a crane collapsed and killed three workers at the park construction site. American Family Insurance entered a deal for naming rights of the park in 2020.