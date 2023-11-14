Werner Electric manager wins Milwaukee-area award

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Werner Electric Supply Residential Construction Sales Manager Mike Turowski has been awarded a Rising Star Award from the Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) of Greater Milwaukee during its awards dinner in Waukesha.

The award is given to individuals who are new to the organization but have made a positive impact. Turowski has been involved in the organization for two years and serves on the MBA’s advocacy council, chairs a task force and had the opportunity to represent the Wisconsin and Metro Builders Associations in Washington, D.C., while meeting with members of Congress.

He was recently elected as a member of the board of directors for the organization and will serve a two-year term starting in January. Turowski has been with Werner Electric since 2015 and is based out of the firm’s Pewaukee office.