Listen to this article Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 18606 Ervin St., Whitehall

SIZE: Two stories, 68,000 square feet

START MONTH: March 2022

COMPLETION: November 2023

OWNER: Gundersen Health System

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: Groth Design Group

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kraus-Anderson (KA), a construction company headquartered in Minneapolis, has finished a replacement for the 60-year-old hospital that services the communities of Whitehall, Blair and Independence. Crews also remodeled a 17,000 square foot clinic.

The project calls for 31 private patient rooms, a trauma center and a helipad landing zone. The hospital provides emergency rooms, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary, rehabilitation and transitional care. There will also be a new ambulance and maintenance building built on site.

The contractor awarded work to subcontractors located within 75 miles of Whitehall, said Tom Roepke, the vice president of Kraus-Anderson.

“We are honored to work with Gundersen on this vital hospital and clinic, which sreve Wisconsin’s rural communities,” Roepke added.

KA also served as construction manager on other Gundersen health projects, including the La Crosse Hospital, Clinic and Inpatient Behavioral Health location; Gundersen Winona Clinic; and Gundersen Tomah Clinic.

“We are honored to work with Gundersen on this vital hospital and clinic, which serve Wisconsin’s rural communities,” said Tom Roepke, vice president of Kraus-Anderson Construction. Roepke added that more than 50 percent of the project’s subcontracted work was awarded to those located within 75 miles of Whitehall.