BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson completes Gundersen Tri-County Hospital

By: Ethan Duran//November 15, 2023//

Rendering courtesy of Kraus-Anderson

ADDRESS: 18606 Ervin St., Whitehall

SIZE: Two stories, 68,000 square feet

START MONTH: March 2022

COMPLETION: November 2023

OWNER: Gundersen Health System

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: Groth Design Group

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kraus-Anderson (KA), a construction company headquartered in Minneapolis, has finished a replacement for the 60-year-old hospital that services the communities of Whitehall, Blair and Independence. Crews also remodeled a 17,000 square foot clinic.

The project calls for 31 private patient rooms, a trauma center and a helipad landing zone. The hospital provides emergency rooms, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary, rehabilitation and transitional care. There will also be a new ambulance and maintenance building built on site.

KA also served as construction manager on other Gundersen health projects, including the La Crosse Hospital, Clinic and Inpatient Behavioral Health location; Gundersen Winona Clinic; and Gundersen Tomah Clinic.

“We are honored to work with Gundersen on this vital hospital and clinic, which serve Wisconsin’s rural communities,” said Tom Roepke, vice president of Kraus-Anderson Construction. Roepke added that more than 50 percent of the project’s subcontracted work was awarded to those located within 75 miles of Whitehall.

Rendering courtesy of Kraus-Anderson

