In October, the Federal Reserve and two other agencies announced new regulations to update the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) to reflect changes that have taken place in the banking industry since the CRA was passed in 1977. The CRA was intended to reduce discrimination and prevent redlining, to better meet the credit needs of lower-income communities.

However, the new rules may have some negative, unintended effects on small and mid-sized banks and the communities they serve, some critics contend.

The latest CRA revision, which takes effect in 2026, expands the geographical area in which lenders must extend loans to low-income communities. Instead of just focusing on areas where the banks have branches, it will include areas where the banks are lending online without a physical location.

Also, large and intermediate banks will be subject to stricter performance tests, which may make it more difficult for banks to achieve satisfactory or outstanding ratings, according to Jacelly Cespedes, an assistant professor in the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, who has studied the CRA and its revisions over the last four decades.

“Any regulation is going to have distortionary effects that will affect the behavior of institutions or individuals,” Cespedes said. “When the regulatory burden is too high, banks have an incentive to — in this case — make changes in their lending behavior that can hurt communities,” Cespedes said.

“I’m not saying that everyone is going to be affected, but at least a significant number of banks behaved strategically (to previous reforms), and that hurt communities.”

Cespedes’ research on past CRA reforms, indicates that, when they judge the regulatory burden to be too great, “banks have more incentive to be strategic and slow their growth, and that strategic behavior hurts the community.”

“Based on what we found, sometimes the regulatory burden can be too high, especially for regional and community banks. It’s not going to hurt large banks like Bank of America.”

Intermediate-sized banks, with assets between $600 million and $2 billion, will be the most impacted by the new CRA changes, Cespedes said.

Cespedes pointed out that the 1995 reform divided banks into two categories: large (over $250 million in assets) and small (under $250 million). Studying the impact of that change, the researchers found a pattern. “As soon as the ($250 million) threshold was created, “banks that were around that threshold started to ‘bunch’ just below it.”

In other words, some of those banks slowed their asset growth to avoid crossing into the higher category. Those banks tended to do that by “slowing their lending, which hurt a lot of communities, especially those that were more exposed to those banks,” such as customers seeking mortgage loans, and small businesses, she said.

Approving fewer loans to stay small and reduce regulatory costs, “could hurt small businesses and lead to less innovation in an area,” Cespedes said. Ultimately, the CRA changes will hold institutions more accountable but may have unintended consequences on banks’ lending behavior, she said.

The most recent, previous regulatory changes were made in 1995. Updating the rules “is particularly important now that we have new players” involved in business and consumer lending, she said, along with “all of the new developments in online banking and fin-tech lenders, and ‘shadow banks.’”

“Shadow banks” refers to bank-like entities that conduct business (mainly lending) that take place outside the traditional banking sector. It is now commonly referred to internationally as non-bank financial intermediation or market-based finance.

Another strategy banks used to reduce their exposure to the CRA rules has been closing branch banks. “Reducing exposure to CRA has important implications. That can hurt low-income communities and small businesses. A lot of small businesses rely on [face-to-face] relationship lending, and that happens at branches,” Cespedes said.

Teresa Rice, general counsel for the Minnesota Bankers Association, said bankers and their trade groups are “still absorbing” the complicated rules released in October.

Rice is most concerned about the impact the new assessment areas and compliance expectations will have on banks in the $600 million to $2 billion category.

“Those are still small banks; a $2 billion bank can still be community bank. There is a lot of complexity for those to absorb. We’re not very happy about how those groupings were made.”

Rice said MBA disagrees with the premise that community banks are not doing enough to meet the needs of their communities. Ninety-seven percent of them have satisfactory or better ratings in serving their communities, she said, under the feds’ CRA rating system. “We believe our banks do a great job meeting the credit needs of their communities.

“There has been so much new regulatory activity in such a short amount of time. We would appreciate if the regulators thought more about how the regulations and guidance impact each other. When you create new capital rules for banks, how does that impact the banks?” Regulations should fit a bank’s size and complexity.

“Banks will comply with the new rules but there are concerns that [regulators] may have incentivized banks to reduce support in certain communities,” Rice said. “We will have to see what unintended consequences may result.”

One member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors — the Fed’s main governing body — Gov. Michelle Bowman, voted against the changes in CRA. Bowman, who is often described as the voice of community banks on the Fed board, “expressed a lot of reservations about this,” Rice said.