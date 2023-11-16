Listen to this article Listen to this article

After years of planning, Milwaukee County last week annonuced construction of a new home for the county medical examiner’s office, emergency management building and the state crime lab.

Crews with C.D. Smith Construction broke ground on a four-story, around 200,000-square foot facility known as the Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility inside the regional medical campus in Wauwatosa. County officials expect the new building to open in spring of 2026.

The state supported the project with $99.5 million in funding, approved by the state building commission last year. Gov. Tony Evers said he granted another $20 million for the project and the Milwaukee County Board last year resolved to use $112.9 million to support construction in the 2023 county budget.

Of the 200,000 square feet that will be offered at the new facility, Milwaukee County will use around half for the county Medical Examiner and Emergency Management offices, records showed. The other half will be used for the state-operated Milwaukee Crime Lab.

The expanded facility will support local law enforcement, first responders, forensic scientists and other services, project officials said. The facility will also have space for the Organ Procurement Organization and Tissue Bank of Versiti Wisconsin.

“Investing in keeping our schools, our streets, and our communities safe has been a top priority for us, from directing more than $100 million to support crime and violence prevention statewide to providing generational increases in shared revenue to help ensure local law enforcement and first responders have the support and resources they need to do their jobs every day,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Both the medical examiner and crime lab are moving away from crumbling conditions in their respective locations. Problems such as a lack of room for staff, equipment and parking followed the previous crime lab, which is housed in a retrofitted grocery store in Milwaukee.

A new facility with facilities to keep up with technological advancements ties into the overarching goal for public safety, said Josh Kaul, the state attorney general.

“Efforts to build a new crime lab in the Milwaukee area began well before I was first sworn in as Attorney General, and I’m thrilled that we’re now able to put shovels in the ground to get this done. My top priority is public safety, and ensuring the state crime labs have the facilities they need to keep up with scientific and technological advancements will help with the crucial work of keeping our communities safe,” Kaul added.

In 2022, the State Building Commission approved the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s request to enumerate the new crime lab at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.

Project partners include C.D. Smith, Summit Smith Development, Royal Capital Group, HGA, Continuum and Crime Lab Design.