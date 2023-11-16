Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wingspan Development Group completes apartment complex in Brookfield

By: Ethan Duran//November 16, 2023//

The Ruby at Brookfield Square. Rendering courtesy of Wingspan Development Group

Illinois-based Wingspan Development Group announced The Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit luxury apartment complex, has rented at least nearly a third of its space after opening in Brookfield.

Wingspan reported construction was complete for two four-story buildings located at 365 S. Moorland Rd., south of the namesake shopping district. The developer reported the building was nearly 30 percent leased after the first move-ins on Oct. 2. The new community is the first new “Class A” rental in Brookfield since 2019, the developer added.

Jason Macklin, development director for Wingspan, said in a statement the growing rental population in Brookfield made the project ideal for the area.

“The Ruby at Brookfield Square was the missing puzzle piece in local planners’ vision for a live/work/play district in this area, offering luxury apartments near shopping major employers as well as a quick commute to downtown Milwaukee,” Macklin added.

Apartments included are studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 381 to 1,407 square feet, officials said. Amenities included are an outdoor pool, grilling stations, a dog park, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, an entertainment lounge and coworking spaces. Residents also have storage space, a package room, car-charging stations and bicycle storage, officials added.

The apartment complex also comes with proximity to the Interstate 94 interchange, the Brookfield Square Mall, a golf course, a hotel and a conference center.

The Ruby comes to fruition as housing remains in high demand in the Milwaukee area and the rest of the country. Developers built around 1 million new apartments across the U.S. in the past three years, but vacancy rates have stayed low in most markets, according to RentCafe. Colliers reported the vacancy rate for apartment buildings and other multifamily dwellings was around 4% in the Milwaukee metro.

Wingspan announced two other projects in Wisconsin; the HUB13 project in Oak Creek with 300 units and The Foundry in Wauwatosa with 523 planned units. In September, the company unveiled plans for a 60-acre tech hub in Oconomowoc.

Waukesha County housing projects both in planning and under construction have been steady, and developers said new buildings have rented out quickly. Moore Construction in building The Westerly, a 138-unit senior living home in Pewaukee. Wangard Partners plans for two more buildings to its 178-unit Locklyn Apartments project in Pewaukee and hundreds of apartment units at Olympia Fields in Oconomowoc.

