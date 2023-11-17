Port project gets nearly $2M from feds

Listen to this article Listen to this article

By Brian Johnson

BridgeTower Media Newswires

A port improvement project that will benefit the movement of grain and other commodities in and out of Red Wing, Minnesota, is moving forward with help from a nearly $2 million federal grant, according to Red Wing officials.

The Red Wing Port Authority and city of Red Wing recently announced they will receive $1.99 million in federal money to repair and rehabilitate the Little River Bulkhead, which is used for unloading commodities from barges.

Ron Seymour, Red Wing’s capital investment program manager, said the Red Wing Port Authority leases the Little River Bulkhead to CD Terminals, which moves products throughout the Midwest by barge, rail and truck.

In a press release, the city said the repairs are necessary to maintain the bulkhead and its dock’s “long-term integrity and functionality.”

“That terminal is very old,” Seymour said in an interview. “We had some earlier improvements in 2014, but we’re continuing to have deterioration. We’re going to replace some of the bent and broken fenders and supports. Plus, the concrete pad needs some big repairs.”

A second project component includes the replacement of four barge mooring clusters near Red Wing Grain’s Mississippi River barge dock wall. Red Wing Grain uses the clusters for barges carrying corn and soybeans, the city said.

City officials say the project will replace damaged clusters and allow clusters to be “realigned” for improved navigation.

“The two pieces of this project are interconnected and will help increase efficiency and lower operational costs at both sites,” Red Wing Port Authority Director Kyle Klatt said in a statement. “The improved safety and reliability will enhance our local economy, which greatly benefits from the strength of our port.”

Red Wing Grain accepts grain, soybeans and corn from farmers within 75 miles, including western Wisconsin, Seymour said. The company ships more than 500 river barges of grain per year, he said, adding that river barges are “probably one of the most cost-effective ways to transport things.”

Seymour said the total project cost is $2.5 million, which includes about $500,000 in non-federal money. Other sources include $100,000 from Red Wing Grain, and potential funding from the state of Minnesota’s Port Development Assistance Program.

“The non-federal funds are to be determined, but we’re anticipating applying for the state program,” Seymour said.

The federal grants are from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. Through its Port Infrastructure Development Program, the federal administration awarded $653 million overall for 41 projects.

Also funded was the Wabasha Barge Terminal Project, which received $2.5 million. The Wabasha project will construct a new “inland river barge terminal at Upper Mississippi River Mile Marker 760 and develop the necessary access road and utilities to support its operation,” according to a press release.

“The project will improve flood and supply chain resilience by creating a new terminal on the Mississippi River that will be constructed to be more resistant to flood-related closure. The new terminal will also provide additional capacity for the movement of agricultural commodities and other cargo on the river,” the release says.