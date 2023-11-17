Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 20, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, E107 Office Remodel
|887461
|Yes
|Orfordville
|Rock County, Orfordville Salt Storage Shed
|887410
|No
|Madison
|Dane County, City County Building, Traction Elevator Modernization
|885291
|No
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Area Technical College, DMC General Classroom Upgrade C346 & C348
|887094
|Yes
|Oshkosh
|GPC Bidders, Titan Stadium Track Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh
|884906
|No
|Elkhorn
|Walworth County, Cooling Tower Refurbishment and Replacement
|886284
|Yes
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District – Planning, Design, and Implementation of Community Based Green Infrastructure Phase Three
|887454
|No
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Oak Creek Southwest MIS Extension
|887353
|No