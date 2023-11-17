Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 20, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//November 17, 2023//

Home>Pre-Bid Meetings>

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 20, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 20, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//November 17, 2023//

Listen to this article

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
Appleton Fox Valley Technical College,                                                  E107 Office Remodel 887461 Yes
Orfordville Rock County,                                                                        Orfordville Salt Storage Shed 887410 No
Madison Dane County,                                                                                      City County Building, Traction Elevator Modernization 885291 No
Milwaukee Milwaukee Area Technical College,                                       DMC General Classroom Upgrade C346 & C348 887094 Yes
Oshkosh GPC Bidders, Titan Stadium Track Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh 884906 No
Elkhorn Walworth County,                                                                      Cooling Tower Refurbishment and Replacement 886284 Yes
Milwaukee Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District – Planning, Design, and Implementation of Community Based Green Infrastructure Phase Three 887454 No
Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Engineering Services – Oak Creek Southwest MIS Extension 887353 No

Related Content

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of November 13, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

November 10, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

November 3, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 27, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 23, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 20, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 13, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 6, 2023

Polls

Should Milwaukee adopt a streamlined application process to promote housing construction?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles