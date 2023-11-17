Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson takes the lead this week as president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The national organization elevated Thompson to president on Thursday. He served as vice president from 2022-2023.
As president, Thompson will work with other leaders across the country to shape the future of transportation policy in the U.S.
Thompson will focus on three main priorities during his time as president:
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Thompson to lead WisDOT in 2019. He has more than 28 years of experience working with Wisconsin businesses, communities, legislators and units of government.
Thompson previously led the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin and served as the legislative director for the Wisconsin Counties Association. He was 2020-2021 president of the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO), collaborating with MAASTO member states to learn together about topics like Connected and Automated Vehicles, equity and inclusion, and public engagement on transportation issues.