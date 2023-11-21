Listen to this article Listen to this article

The principals of Milwaukee-based construction firm Sid Grinker Restoration on Monday unveiled a proposal for a two-story parking structure as support for previous plans for a timber tower north of downtown. Project officials said they wanted to use the structure to ease local parking burdens as more development pops up in the area.

Sharon and Michael Grinker proposed a parking structure with 44 spaces and around 1,700 square feet of commercial space before the Bronzeville Advisory Committee. The committee approved the project, and the proposal will go to the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals (BOZA) next.

If it gets final approval, the structure will be built on the southwest corner of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and West Walnut Street. Earlier this year, the Grinkers proposed a seven-story timber office and retail building on the northwest corner of the same block.

The future tower will need parking spaces if it wants to lease to local business and a structure would take pressure off the area, explained Sharon Grinker. A commercial tenant on the ground floor of the garage would also help activate the street, she added.

“The parking pressures are increasing from all the development happening,” Grinker said. “There is street parking, but we’re trying to be proactive. There’s been a lot going on in the King Drive Area as well. So, we’re trying to create options for people.”

Proposed Grinker timber tower designed by Korb, will seek variance from the city

In January, the Grinkers unveiled plans for a seven-story office and retail building at 1703 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to the Bronzeville Advisory Committee. The building would have six upper single tenant floors around 2,500 to 3,000 square feet. A commercial tenant would be housed on the first floor, city records showed.

The proposal will have to go to BOZA for a variance, because the earlier proposed height was up to 90 feet, while the current zoning only calls for 60 feet, city records showed. The committee also found the new building would require 21 parking spaces.

Project officials said they would create an active rooftop space with plantings and solar panels for tenant and community use, city records showed.

The Grinkers are working with Milwaukee-based Korb + Associates to design the tower and parking structure. Korb previously worked with New Land Enterprises to complete The Ascent, which is currently the tallest mass timber structure in the world.

Grinker noted the parking structure was needed for ongoing development in the Deer District and north downtown area, such as the $200 million new Milwaukee Public Museum. The Grinkers also own several businesses on the block near Walnut and Vel Phillips, including Dead Bird Brewing, Pilcrow Coffee and Retailworks.