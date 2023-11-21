Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//November 21, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $2,116,500

AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, DeForest

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Chilled Water Piping Improvement, Chiller Plant, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Mechanical)

2. AMOUNT: $1,793,000

AWARDED TO: Johnson Controls, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Building Automation System Upgrades, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth

3. AMOUNT: $1,646,648

AWARDED TO: Albrightson Excavating, Inc., Woodville

PROJECT: Village of Dresser, 1st and 2nd Street Reconstruction

4. AMOUNT: $1,450,000

AWARDED TO: McKee Associates, Inc., Madison

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County

5. AMOUNT: $960,116

AWARDED TO: Milbach Construction Services, Kaukauna

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Boiler Replacement and DDC Installation, Mosinee Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Mosinee

6. AMOUNT: $255,000

AWARDED TO: The Reese Group, LLC, Milwaukee

PROJECT: Entrance Door and Frame Replacements, Multibuilding, Redgranite Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Redgranite

7. AMOUNT: $148,780

AWARDED TO: WIL-Surge Electric, Butler

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Chilled Water Piping Improvement, Chiller Plant, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Electrical)

8. AMOUNT: $145,585

AWARDED TO: C.W. Purpero, Inc., Oak Creek

PROJECT: Repair Shuttle Road Flood Damage, Harrington Beach State Park, A32Department of Natural Resources, Belgium

9. AMOUNT: $80,270

AWARDED TO: C T W Corporation, Lannon

PROJECT: Well 1 Rehabilitation, Mendota Mental Health Institution, Department of Health Services, Madison

