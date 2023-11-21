1. AMOUNT: $2,116,500
AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, DeForest
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Chilled Water Piping Improvement, Chiller Plant, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Mechanical)
2. AMOUNT: $1,793,000
AWARDED TO: Johnson Controls, Inc., Milwaukee
PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Building Automation System Upgrades, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth
3. AMOUNT: $1,646,648
AWARDED TO: Albrightson Excavating, Inc., Woodville
PROJECT: Village of Dresser, 1st and 2nd Street Reconstruction
4. AMOUNT: $1,450,000
AWARDED TO: McKee Associates, Inc., Madison
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County
5. AMOUNT: $960,116
AWARDED TO: Milbach Construction Services, Kaukauna
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Boiler Replacement and DDC Installation, Mosinee Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Mosinee
6. AMOUNT: $255,000
AWARDED TO: The Reese Group, LLC, Milwaukee
PROJECT: Entrance Door and Frame Replacements, Multibuilding, Redgranite Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Redgranite
7. AMOUNT: $148,780
AWARDED TO: WIL-Surge Electric, Butler
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Chilled Water Piping Improvement, Chiller Plant, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Electrical)
8. AMOUNT: $145,585
AWARDED TO: C.W. Purpero, Inc., Oak Creek
PROJECT: Repair Shuttle Road Flood Damage, Harrington Beach State Park, A32Department of Natural Resources, Belgium
9. AMOUNT: $80,270
AWARDED TO: C T W Corporation, Lannon
PROJECT: Well 1 Rehabilitation, Mendota Mental Health Institution, Department of Health Services, Madison