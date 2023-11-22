ADDRESS: 202 W. Enterprise Road, Winneconne
SIZE: 40,000 square feet
COST: Undisclosed
START MONTH: November 2023
COMPLETION: September 2024
OWNER: Switchgear Power Systems
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.
LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Keller Inc. will serve as architect and general contractor for a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the Switchgear Power Systems headquarters in Winneconne. The project calls for 7,104 square feet of office space, a large breakroom and training center. Project officials said construction will create around 100 jobs for the local community.