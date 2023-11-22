Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller Inc. head of Switchgear Power Systems expansion

By: Ethan Duran//November 22, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller Inc. head of Switchgear Power Systems expansion

Rendering courtesy of Keller, Inc.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller Inc. head of Switchgear Power Systems expansion

By: Ethan Duran//November 22, 2023//

Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 202 W. Enterprise Road, Winneconne

SIZE: 40,000 square feet

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: November 2023

COMPLETION: September 2024

OWNER: Switchgear Power Systems

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Keller Inc. will serve as architect and general contractor for a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the Switchgear Power Systems headquarters in Winneconne. The project calls for 7,104 square feet of office space, a large breakroom and training center. Project officials said construction will create around 100 jobs for the local community.

Related Content

Plans for parking structure would ease pressure on Milwaukee timber tower

Plans for a two-story parking structure would take the pressure off a proposed timber office and retail buildi[...]

November 21, 2023

Milwaukee County breaks ground on more than $200M state crime lab

The county and the state will share portions of the future forensic center in Wauwatosa.

November 16, 2023
Microsoft Mount Pleasant

Microsoft plans multi-billion-dollar expansion in Mount Pleasant

Microsoft's acquisition could usher in a decade of new construction, according to officials.

November 15, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson completes Gundersen Tri-County Hospital

The company awarded work to subcontractors located within 75 miles of Whitehall.

November 15, 2023

Baird sign going up at U.S. Bank Center

Two illuminated signs will go up on the north and south top walls of the U.S. Bank Center.

November 13, 2023

$80M Deer District apartments will ‘redefine urban living’ in Milwaukee

The five-story project will come with 210 apartment units, a dedicated parking structure and a rooftop terrace[...]

November 13, 2023

Polls

Do you see more infrastructure projects making it through the pipeline due to federal funding?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles