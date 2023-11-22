Listen to this article Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 202 W. Enterprise Road, Winneconne

SIZE: 40,000 square feet

COST: Undisclosed

START MONTH: November 2023

COMPLETION: September 2024

OWNER: Switchgear Power Systems

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

LEAD ARCHITECT: Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Keller Inc. will serve as architect and general contractor for a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the Switchgear Power Systems headquarters in Winneconne. The project calls for 7,104 square feet of office space, a large breakroom and training center. Project officials said construction will create around 100 jobs for the local community.