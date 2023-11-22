Listen to this article Listen to this article

A fledgling bill to start an awards program for youth architecture and construction apprentices with a $500 award for construction credential students passed through the state capitol before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The bill will establish a new Youth Apprenticeship Award Program, expand the Career and Technical Education Incentive Grants program and offer technical college credits to high school students who take system board-approved apprenticeship courses. The legislation will also offer up to $1,000 in combined awards and tax credits for young people training in construction.

State Reps. Loren Oldenburg, Warren Petryk and state Sen. Dan Feyen on Tuesday sent a memo unveiling the legislation.

According to the memo, the bill will establish a new Youth Apprenticeship Completion Award program in architecture and construction, like the existing Apprenticeship Completion Award Program. The program offers reimbursement for apprentices who complete their contract administered through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The bill will offer a $500 award to students who graduate with construction credentials under an expanded Career and Technical Education Incentive Grants program, according to the memo. The program pays schools and students who take classes in industries where labor is scarce and gives them a certification in their respective fields before graduation.

Additionally, adults who take registered apprenticeship programs will be eligible for a $500 income tax credit the year they complete their program. The legislation will also broaden an existing apprenticeship completion award program to refund costs for things such as travel, books and tools.

The last addition to the proposal will ensure high school students receive technical college credits when they complete an apprenticeship course approved by the Technical College System Board.

“One way to address our state’s workforce shortage is to develop and strengthen our K-12 talent pipeline so that when students graduate, they have the fundamental skills needed to thrive in our state. That is why our state’s youth apprenticeship program is so important,” the bill authors wrote.

Supporters of the bill included the Wisconsin Builders Association, Operating Engineers Local 139, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, according to a source familiar with the legislation.

The bill was introduced shortly after National Apprenticeship Week, a celebration of the industry pipeline from Nov. 12-17.

Last week, Wisconsin achieved a milestone of more than 16,000 registered apprentices across different industries, said Gov. Tony Evers and DWD officials.