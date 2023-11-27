Listen to this article Listen to this article

Wisconsin shattered several records for youth and adult apprenticeships this fall, and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) officials credited federal funding, youth apprenticeships and new industries for successfully breaking the state record. Construction apprenticeships remained strong in the state’s historical program, while new apprenticeships in industries outside the norm began to catch up.

Two weeks ago, the state reached 16,384 apprentices, which was an all-time high in the 112-year-old program’s history, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

Construction had the most growth in numbers with more than half of this year’s apprentices working as carpenters, electricians, operating engineers and more, explained Amy Pechacek, the state workforce secretary. DWD officials expected emerging areas such as healthcare, arborists, human resources and information technology to grow year over year.

Those positions from outside traditional construction have helped grow the apprentice pool, and the DWD wants to apply its apprentice model to more industries, Pechacek noted.

“A couple of reasons we’ve been able to break this record is getting the word out about the (apprenticeship) model and its success,” Pechacek said. “We’ve been able to advertise the fact this is an opportunity. We’ve taken the approach the model is so successful, we’ve expanded it to other areas.”

David Polk, the DWD director of apprenticeship standards, said the apprenticeship pathways helped industries take on the skills gap as older workers retired, and new workers stepped in.

“We’re helping pipelines that normally not have looked at apprenticeship as a model. Prior to the pandemic, the workforce discussion was around skills gap and answering how we fill positions of long-term individuals in those roles and who their successors will be. Now we’re having that moment where individuals are leaving, and apprenticeship is a way to deliver those skills to the incoming workforce,” Polk added.

DWD wraps buses, schedules TV commercials and goes on the radio airwaves to entice young people to explore apprenticeship opportunities, Pechacek said. The department also created five full time apprentice navigator positions, which work with employers and potential job seekers to spread awareness, she added.

Federal investment plays a role in Wisconsin apprenticeship program

“There’s been a huge investment also in infrastructure,” Pechacek said. Federal funding has supported projects such as highways, bridges and other transportation means. Kicking off infrastructure work created more need for workers in the trades and expanded interest in the apprenticeship model, Pechacek added.

While BIL funds projects that give a reason for expanded apprenticeships, the state government has used some of the billions of dollars in federal funding to boost its apprenticeship program since the pandemic. Wisconsin received more than $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) after President Joe Biden signed in March of 2021.

Of that total, the state used $158 million for barriers to the workforce such as lack access to daycares, transportation to job sites and affordable housing in proximity to where people may work. The money fueled DWD’s Workforce Solutions Initiative which partners with local workforce development boards and provides grants to help workers get over barriers.

“That’s been a huge priority for us. That’s in part how we’ve been able to have record low unemployment, record high job numbers and a labor force participation rate significantly higher than the national average. It’s because we were so strategic in how we invested our ARPA money,” Pechacek added.

The state will continue to fund apprenticeship through the latest state budget that Gov. Tony Evers proposed and the Wisconsin Legislature approved. With the money earmarked, DWD will use $3 million in 2023 and $4 million in 2024 for apprenticeships. In July, the U.S. Department of Labor awarded more than $806,000 to DWD to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

Youth apprenticeships helped feed statewide record

Youth apprentices, which can set up high school age students for registered apprenticeships, also hit a record this year. There are currently 8,357 teenagers and 5,719 employers participating in youth apprenticeships in Wisconsin, DWD officials said.

“By targeting those youth before they leave high school as a way to recruit directly into the workforce, it’s been a nice contributing factor to getting registered apprentices up,” Pechacek said.

Apprenticeship opens a door for new worker demographics

DWD has seen more minority and female populations taking part in emerging apprenticeship sectors, Pechacek said. For example, the DWD’s apprenticeships for caretakers, medical assistants and registered nurses has turned up many women candidates.

The program is accessible and doesn’t accumulate debt, so it opens doors for many people who haven’t had opportunities before apprenticeship, she added.

“Because it’s accessible and because it doesn’t involve the debt aspect of going to a four-year degree right out of high school, it’s opened doors for individuals who may not have has many opportunities,” she added.

Businesses with apprentices get an edge as state migration stagnates

Wisconsin’s population has only grown around 3 percent between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census. The state population has shifted only slightly year-over-year, leaving migration to the state at net zero.

With the pressure of more people leaving than coming in, local employers will use apprenticeships to catch emerging workers early, Pechacek added.

“We know if we can get those emerging workers, the youth coming out of high school or still in school through registered apprenticeship, we have a better chance of connecting them to a local employer or local economy before they leave,” she added.

Raising awareness still a significant challenge for apprenticeship

Some of the biggest challenges for DWD when it comes to apprenticeship were awareness and dealing with the perception around the course. With most American youth keeping their eyes on higher education at a university or college, the department reaches out with ad campaigns to showcase the trades as an option.

“There has been historically somewhat of a stigma on apprenticeship. There’s been a favor for doing a four-year degree and it’s seen as the preferred way of entering the workforce. We have to have a paradigm shift and think there are other ways that are just as exciting to enter the workforce that’s not just a four-year degree,” Pechacek said.

To raise awareness around apprenticeships, DWD and Evers have attended trades signing day where a high school senior in their graduation year will sign off with their chosen contractor and union. The department also offers pre-apprenticeship programs, which are courses that give newcomers an idea of what trades they might want to join.

Repeating the mantra of apprenticeship and college, Polk shared his own story of being a plumbing apprentice two decades ago and getting his degree after. “I’m personally living proof that it’s the argument of whether its apprenticeship or a four-year university,” he added.

“What we’re doing is breeding ecosystems for people to pursue apprenticeship through our youth apprenticeship programming and our certified pre-apprenticeship programming. An individual or a young person that is looking to get into these occupations can go through a taste test of what this occupation entails and pursue it with a little bit of knowledge of what they’re getting into by coming in cold,” he added.