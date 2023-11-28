Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee officials gave final approval to Madison-based FPC Live to build its downsized entertainment venue in the Deer District.

The 15-member Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved the project after a brief discussion. FPC Live, an affiliate of entertainment giant Live Nation, was approved for two separate venues last year but amended their plans and followed the approval process again.

The 4,500-capacity proposal has been the subject of controversy after speakers associated with the local music community raised concerns at previous city meetings. The venue, 1051 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue, will be built across the street from the Milwaukee Turners, which has its own performance ballroom.

The revised venue is estimated to cost around $60 million and will be privately funded, according to FPC Live officials. Construction will take 18 months and the company hopes to have the venue completed in 2025.

At a previous city meeting, Joel Plant, president of Frank Productions, said construction costs and interest rates were too high when the first project was approved in 2022. He proposed plans for an 800- and a 4,000- person venue last year.

Alderman Robert Bauman, whose district encompasses the future construction, supported to the scaled-down proposal.

“This original detailed development fulfilled the promise of development in the Deer District, to render the Deer District a concentration of entertainment and sports venues for the region as a whole,” Bauman added.

The project coincides with Milwaukee’s recently passed sales tax, and FPC Live officials said the venue would pay around $500,000 in property taxes and more than $350,000 in annual sales tax under the new city tax.

The revised plan also includes a southern parcel with around 12,000 feet of developable land. An official for NCG Hospitality, which owns and operates The Trade, said it would be possible for a hotel with up to 175 rooms to be built there.

In October 2022, FPC Live entered into labor agreements with Miron Construction, JCP Construction, the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality workers union and the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, officials said.